John F. Kennedy Once Lived on This Leafy New York Estate. Now You Can, Too.

In the late 1920s, the Kennedys packed up their bags and made the move from Brookline, Mass. to a Georgian mansion in Bronxville, NY. Now, a piece of the property where President John F. Kennedy grew up can be yours.

The hillside estate, also known as The Crownlands, is where the family resided until the ‘40s. However, the abode was demolished roughly a decade later in 1953. Since then, the land has been subdivided into three new dwellings—one of which has just come onto the market for a cool $5.7 million, the New York Post first reported.

The elegant library is replete with wood. Modern Angles/Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Originally built in 1955, the Colonial-style manse is positioned on a cul de sac on Crown Circle. Altogether, the 4,700–square-foot spread comprises five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. There are also stunning gardens on the half-acre grounds. According to the newspaper, the greenery was designed by horticulturist Maureen Hackett, best known for her work in Bryant Park.

In 2008, the sellers made the decision to renovate the pad. It now offers motorized shades, heated floors, a state-of-the-art sound system, and more smart features. Rest assured the house still retains its classic feel. Inside, you’ll find soaring high ceilings, stately fireplaces, and custom millwork that hark back to the property’s historic past. Some of the highlights include a library decked out with bespoke woodwork, a chef’s kitchen with high-end cabinetry, and a gym. If you’re looking for more perks, the lower level sports a custom theater tricked out with a 133-inch projector screen, a 2,500-bottle wine room, and a bar.

The primary suite has two balconies and a cathedral ceiling. Modern Angles/Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty

Upstairs, the primary suite is just as impressive. The bedroom showcases a cathedral ceiling, a spa-like bath, an expansive walk-in closet, and not one but two private balconies that overlook the backyard. Of course, the giant bluestone patio down below wouldn’t be a bad spot to hang out, either.

Christina DiMinno of Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

