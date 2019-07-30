Home of the Week: A $2 Million Diamond Comes Free When You Buy This Spectacular Singapore Penthouse

While vacuum mogul James Dyson has been in the news lately for purchasing an over-the-top condo in Singapore or two, there are still others available. Take a look at this incredible choice: a brand new, $35-million, three-story super-penthouse in the heart of bustling Singapore, that’s flush with surprise-and-delight features.

Tap in the combination to a secret wall safe, and there for any new buyer to keep is a rare 1.01-carat icy-blue diamond, valued at $2.21 million. Buy the condo, get a rock. But hurry, the offer only lasts till the end of August.

Even by mega-priced penthouse standards, this new unit in the 40-story Concourse Skyline high-rise on Singapore’s ritzy Beach Road is exceptional. Totaling 11,130 square feet and offering five bedrooms and five baths, pretty much every room offers jaw-dropping views of the dramatic Singapore skyline.

But what really sets it apart is the developer’s decision to partner with our own Robb Report Singapore and cutting-edge interior design firm the ID Dept. to transform it into a super-luxury show-home, featuring best-of-the-best customized furnishings.

Did we mention the Soundwave bathtub? Headlining the marble-lined master bathroom is German brand Kaldewei’s newest free-standing Meisterstuck Soundwave oval tub in cool matte black.

Featuring six built-in acoustic panels and two transducers, the entire tub acts as a boom box. Connect your Bluetooth device, and the tub pulses to the beat, letting you immerse yourself—literally—in your tunes. It’s reportedly the first one in Asia. Talk about a sound bath.

Then there’s the stunning, made-to-order chandelier from Parisian glass artist Nathalie Ziegler, who personally installed the piece. That, and the elegant, patina-leather rocking chair created by British-Israeli designer Ron Arad, one of just 12 pieces made.

In total Robb Report Singapore and the ID Dept. worked with more than 20 top luxury brands to furnish the apartment.

Take the private elevator to the first floor of the penthouse—floor 39 of 41 —and you step into the main living area, with its rich, wood-paneled walls, recessed mirrored ceiling and glass sliding doors that lead out to a huge deck. In a corner of the living room, a glass-bubble mobile by Czech designer Lasvit is suspended over a Yamaha GB1K grand piano.

Here there’s an elegant wood dining table with seating for 12, a kitchen in shades of gray with professional-grade appliances, a library, office and four bedrooms.

Now take the stairs, or elevator, to the “Owner’s Sanctuary”—an entire floor dedicated to personal pampering and zen relaxation.

In addition to the vast master bedroom and master bath (with that pulsating tub), there’s a massage room designed by Singapore’s famed Six Senses Maxwell Spa. One call and a dedicated, on-demand therapist will come running.

This floor is also home to a huge, glass-sided lap pool and expansive teak-floored sun deck. Step out through sliding-glass doors from the master suite, and it’s all there to enjoy.

For the best views in the house, head up to the sprawling rooftop terrace with its built-in hot tub. It looks out over the downtown Singapore waterfront, toward the iconic Marina Bay Sands resort, the 540-feet-tall Singapore Flyer ferris wheel, and the Marina Bay race track, home of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix.

“The Concourse Skyline penthouse epitomizes modern-day luxury living,” says Veniz Kwong, of Sotheby’s International Realty Singapore, who has the listing.

“With a spectacular view, premium location, and now a selection of some of the finest furnishing, decor and home products, it is truly one of a kind.”

As for being able to deliver that immortal line: “Oh honey, I have something for you in the safe.” Priceless.