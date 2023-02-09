This Bonkers Hawaii Manse Is Perched on an Eroded Volcano, and It Just Hit the Market for $12 Million

Dreaming of a rejuvenating retreat? Say “aloha” to a Hawaii estate that’s equal parts tropical and tranquil.

Located on the southern coast of Kaua’i, the 3,956-square-foot home is nestled within Kukui’ula, the island’s 1,100-acre upscale resort and residential community. Unlike some of the other abodes in the development, this roughly one-acre property sits on the upper slopes of Kahalawai (an eroded volcano), meaning you’ll have 180-degree views of the sparkling ocean coupled with sweeping mountain vistas. The whole spread can be yours for a cool $11.5 million.

Internally, massive retractable glass doors make it feel like you’re alfresco all the time. And honestly, who wouldn’t want to be? The common areas open directly to a covered lanai. If you walk a few steps further, there’s also an outdoor kitchen. Although, some of the best vantage points are from the infinity pool and spa. The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath pad has been decked out with beamed ceilings, warm wood and custom finishes. Think everything from sculpted river rock walls to artisan tile flooring.

Nearby, the indoor chef’s kitchen features an ocean motif with a sculpted glass counter that mimics the reflectiveness of water. The dwelling itself also takes advantage of its setting, sourcing part of its energy from a solar power system. Elsewhere, each of the bedrooms has its own bathroom, outdoor shower and private lanai. In the primary suite specifically, you’ll find a massive set of corner sliding doors that let you play around and extend the parameters of the room.

If you can manage to tear yourself away, the grounds of the private club are worth exploring. Residents of Kukui‘ula have access to all the amenities including a Tom Weiskopf–designed 18-hole golf course, a 10-acre organic farm where you can pick your own produce and a world-class spa. There are also pickleball and tennis courts, saltwater swimming pools and a huge trail system.

