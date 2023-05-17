Home of the Week: Inside a $48 Million Malibu Estate With a Massive 2,000-Gallon Aquarium

You’d be forgiven for thinking you’d walked into a Balinese estate the moment you step through the colorful garden entryway.

But in reality, The Kaizen House, built by MKH Developments, is one of Malibu’s largest single-family homes, and just listed for $47.8 million. In Japanese, Kaizen translates to the “pursuit of perfection,” a reference to the lengths the developers went to in constructing the property. Malibu is known for its oceanfront compounds, from a $127 million bluff-top estate to a former Disney CEO’s $225 million pad. This new-build home, finished in 2022, eschews California’s dominant Spanish-Mediterranean-style architecture for an entirely different aesthetic—one that transports you to Southeast Asia or Polynesia. The 20,000-square-foot contemporary home sits on a one-acre plot of ocean-facing land and was designed with feng shui design principles in mind.

The formal dining room with a living wall. Juwan Li

Feng shui is the ancient Chinese art of arranging buildings, objects, and space in a way that achieves harmony and balance with the natural world. You enter through a private gate and weave through the grass-lined driveway to the main entryway. The exotic landscaping features palm trees, palm fronds, colorful florals, and plants that wouldn’t look out of place in Bali, immediately instilling a sense of peace. In addition to its tucked-away location set back from the main road, the home itself is ensconced by towering trees for added privacy. The home is inspired by ancient sanctuaries, and its many Zen-style gardens and water features reflect this.

The home was constructed from concrete and covered in paneled composite wood, travertine, and carved stone. The stone accents and large windows give the space tactile and visual links to the home’s natural surroundings. The Kaizen House has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, and commodious resort-style living spaces. With California’s prevalence of natural disasters, the owner engineered the home to withstand an earthquake of magnitude 12, fires, and floods.

Inside, the main living area opens up to views of the ocean through German-engineered, floor-to-ceiling motorized frameless glass walls used throughout the house to maximize ocean views. The main floor features a wood-clad kitchen with two waterfalling marble eat-at countertops and hidden cabinetry, a sultry hidden chef’s kitchen, the main living area, and indoor dining. This entire floor connects via the motorized doors to the grass-covered pool deck, which has a 95-foot infinity edge pool, summer kitchen, al fresco dining, pool loungers, and exquisite views of the Pacific Ocean.

Every detail was thoroughly considered. Inside, there are hand-carved stone and wood walls, many living walls, and backlit green Onyx walls that come alive as the sky changes color from blue to pink. By night, the home looks like a floating lantern. There is also a 2,000-gallon aquarium in the living space, and glass windows that overlook the lush gardens.

An entertainment area, perfect for games. Juwan Li

On the second floor, you will find six bedrooms, each with its own private terrace. The primary suite has a fireplace, a massive walk-in closet, and a generous spa-like bathroom with an ocean-facing soaking tub. Amenities include a gym, wine cellar, an impressive Dolby Atmos home theater, and two four-car garages with electric car charging capabilities. There’s also a game room area, perfect for fitting a billiards table or piano as pictured.

“This property is the coastal epitome of California resort living,” says co-listing agent Daniel Millstein of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate. “Its timeless yet authentic features showcase the property unlike any other. I would place this work of art in the same caliber of home as castles in France and Mediterranean resorts in Italy. This property is like the Aman meets St Regis Bali. It is fierce yet comfortable. Earthy yet stark. Organic yet fiery. This beauty is a once-in-a-lifetime offering that simply cannot be replicated.”

The living room with a bar and a wine cellar. Juwan Li

The unobstructed views and stress-free retreat-style living are enough to entice deep-pocketed buyers. The home is also near the coveted Zuma Beach and Trancas Canyon, and near the PCH for easy access to and from Los Angeles.

The home is also listed by Aaron Kirman, founder of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate and Rayni and Branden Williams and Anthony Barsocchini of The Beverly Hills Estates.

Click here for more images of The Kaizen House.