Kendall Roy’s Lavish N.Y.C. Penthouse From ‘Succession’ Can Be Yours for a Cool $29 Million

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Succesion.

It may have only been on screen for a few seconds, but Kendall Roy’s newest penthouse in Succession still made an impression.

The Manhattan triplex, which was featured in the dramatic opening scene of Episode 4, offers glamorous, sky-high living befitting of a newly crowned Waystar Royco CEO. As luck would have it, the three-story pad is currently on the market for a cool $29 million. This means that you, too, can live like the second-oldest Roy child—sans his perpetual sadness, of course.

Developed and designed by Joe McMillan’s DDG, the sprawling abode is perched at the very top of a swanky tower known as 180 East 88th Street. It is reportedly the tallest residence north of 72nd Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side and thus affords unparalleled panoramic views of the Big Apple. A private elevator navigates all three floors, as does a sculptural spiral staircase if you want to get your steps in.

The spiral staircase. Sean Hemmerle

Spanning 5,500 square feet, the apartment is characterized by soaring ceilings that reach 28 feet at some points and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Central Park and the city skyline. The grandiose lower level is home to an open-plan living room, a dining room, and a great room with a cozy fireplace and a wet bar. A few steps away, the custom Molteni & C Dada kitchen features a stately center island, Statuario marble countertops, a full suite of Gaggenau appliances, and natural brass fixtures by Fantini. Nearby lies a den that could be used as a library, guest bedroom, or office for important family biz.

On the upper level, the five generous bedrooms are outfitted with plush furnishings and provide privacy in spades. The primary suite comes with its own fireplace, romantic loggia terrace, and dressing room. The primary bathroom, meanwhile, pairs slabs of marble with mosaic walls, oak cabinetry, and more brass fixtures. Speaking of bathrooms, there are four located throughout the home, as well as two powder rooms.

The outdoor terrace. Sean Hemmerle

To top it off, Ken’s latest condo offers a total of 3,500 square feet of outdoor space across three levels. The highlight is the 2,100-square-foot roof terrace that hovers 467 feet over the city. For the unversed, the nepo baby’s previous fictional penthouse was located on the 90th floor of 35 Hudson Yards

The East Side tower itself comprises just 47 residences, with eight floors of amenities. You’ll have access to a 24/7 doorman and concierge, a fitness studio, a basketball court, a soccer pitch, a playroom, a game room, and a residents’ lounge. You can also purchase extra storage for wine, bikes, and so on.

Ready to be an honorary Roy? Michael Gordon of Corcoran holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of the penthouse at 180 East 88th Street.