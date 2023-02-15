This $45 Million Gilded Age Mansion on New York’s Gold Coast Comes With a Fantastical Indoor Waterpark

While we can’t travel back in time to the Roaring ‘20s, one newly listed mansion on Long Island will make you feel as if you’ve entered the Jazz Age.

Dubbed Kings Landing, the waterfront property is set on over eight sprawling acres in Great Neck, New York—not Westeros. (Sorry, GOT fans.) On the market for a hefty $45 million, the gated compound comes with three residences for the price of one. Though, each can be bought separately. The grandest abode of them all is a behemoth 18-bedroom, 32-bath estate which packs a ton of amenities into its 60,000 square feet. As for the interiors? Well, opulent would be an understatement.

A historic estate on Long Island’s Gold Coast known as Kings Landing just listed for $45 million H5Property

Within the home, rooms are filled top to bottom with decorative details. Think everything from elaborate stained-glass ceilings and tons of mosaic tiling to marble that was sourced directly from quarries in Italy that the previous owner purchased. Fancy finishes aside, you’ll find a two-lane bowling alley, an electric casino, screening room and an arcade to be some of the most entertaining perks. Other highlights include multiple wine cellars, an indoor sports court and a gigantic ballroom.

The mansion spans 60,000 square feet and features stained-glass ceilings, among other decorative accents H5Property

There’s more than just fun and games, though. The lower level is entirely dedicated to health and wellness. Here, you’ll find dueling Turkish and Swedish spas, a therapy room that’s been decked out in malachite and a swanky fitness center. Plus, there’s an intensely aquatic theme that carries through to the indoor plunge pool and lazy river—making you feel as if you’re actually underwater. Upstairs in the primary suite, the marine motif continues with a massive, vertical aquarium that’s located in the en suite bath.

The lower level, including the indoor lap pool, sports an aquatic theme H5Property

Of course, the grounds don’t disappoint either with fountained gardens and manicured lawns dotted with statues. In terms of recreation, you have the option of going for a swim in the outdoor pool or playing a couple of rounds of tennis. Naturally, since the compound sits right on the water’s edge, it has its own 250-foot private dock which should come in handy if you’d prefer to boat in rather than drive.

Ryan Serhant and Rachel King of Serhant hold the listing together with Stefani Berkin and Robert Barr from R New York.

