This Sprawling U.K. Country House Has Ultra-Modern Amenities In a Quaint English Setting

Who says a country house has to be rustic?

Kingsfield Pond sits amongst the rolling hills of the Lincolnshire Wolds, one of Britain’s protected Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty. However, the only thing rural about this striking Paragraph 79 property in the ancient village of Barnoldby le Beck is the setting. Completed in 2021 and now on the market for a cool £1.9 million (about $2.4 million), the ultra-modern abode was designed by the U.K.’s award-winning Jonathan Hendry Architects.

Sustainability is at the heart of the eco-conscious spread, which measures just over 7,200 square feet. Triple-glazed windows and underfloor heating mean the stylish four-bedroom, five-bath residence doesn’t eat up too much energy during the winter. And in the summer, solar panels convert sunlight into electricity for cooling.

Kingsfield Pond in the U.K. just listed for £1.9 million (or roughly $2.4 million) Savills

Kingsfield Pond also has a full suite of smart home integrations, like Tesla storage batteries and a four-car garage behind electric gates. “This has to be the most James Bond house I have been in, meticulous attention to design and build creating a stunning space to live which can all be run by your mobile phone,” says Roo Fisher, listing agent and head of Savills Lincoln.

Constructed largely from natural materials, you’ll find wood columns, radiant-heated elm floors, stone tiles, and loads of glass throughout. The sprawling, single-story dwelling is flooded with natural light and is divided into distinct wings. Upon entry, a corridor opens up to a guest bedroom on one side and a gym on the other. Nearby is a glass-enclosed indoor swimming pool, plus all of the other bedrooms.

The contemporary country house boasts a heated indoor swimming pool Savills

Elsewhere, a 52-foot-long common space holds the living, kitchen, and dining areas, and in the games area, a floor-to-ceiling black-out curtain can be drawn to enclose a cozy media lounge. A ribbon of glass wraps around the entire structure, providing unobstructed natural views from everywhere within the house. Enhancing the view, the lush grounds are dotted with colorful wildflowers and over 300 trees. “I just love the floor-to-ceiling windows, which really bring the garden into the house,” adds Fisher.

