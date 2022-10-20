The Founders of Kona Coffee Are Selling Their Hillside Hawaii Mansion for $14.8 Million

Building a house on Hawaii’s rugged cliffs might prove challenging for some. But for one couple, the steep terrain of Oahu served as the perfect setting for a new oceanfront mansion.

Raymond and Jacqueline Suiter, the founders of Hawaii-based Kona Coffee Purveyors, bought a lot on the island in 2015 and decided to nestle their four-bedroom manse right into a hillside. In this way, the estate shares a much deeper connection to the land that surrounds it. Kind of like how Kona’s coffee beans share a closeness to the region in which they’re grown, apparently. After wrapping construction earlier this year, the couple has decided to put the Hawaiin oasis on the market for $14.8 million, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Given its position, the Oahu home offers incredible, scenic views of the Pacific Ocean, the Mokulua Islands and beyond. The Suiters enlisted Honolulu’s James McPeak as the architect to create the abode’s stylish bones, while Los Angeles-based designer César Giraldo brought the 4,450-square-foot interior to life.

The Oahu residence offers up sprawling views of the Pacific Ocean. Here And Now Agency/Paul Vu

“When I design a space, it is vital that I consider the topography of the area,” Giraldo tells California Home + Design. “For me, it is extremely important to be highly aware of the project’s surroundings to understand how my designs will communicate with the outdoors.”

To that end, you’ll have 1,100 square feet of covered outdoor space at your disposal, as well as a small (but super cool-looking) swimming pool. Then there’s the epic rooftop bar where you can sip on selections from your own temperature-controlled wine cellar.

Sliding glass doors throughout help integrate indoor and outdoor living spaces. Here And Now Agency/Paul Vu

The contemporary living quarters showcase a mix of high-end finishes, from European white oak and lavender marble to teak accents and travertine tile. In the primary bedroom, there’s an abstract mural by French painter Pierre Bonnefille that pulls focus, along with a cozy fireplace and more ocean vistas.

“My client wanted to ensure that the eye could enjoy the spectacular views from every single space of the house while maintaining a great flow,” Giraldo adds.

What else could you ask for from an island retreat?

Erik Hinshaw of Hawaii Life holds the listing.

