Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

This $100 Million Mansion Is About to Become the Most Expensive Home in Palm Beach

The new owners of the oceanfront manse will have President Trump as one of their neighbors.

Palm Beach mansion Photo: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

On Palm Beach’s ritzy Billionaire’s Row, one of the crown jewels—a 37,500-square-foot estate known as La Follia—is under contract to be sold for more than $100 million.

When the deal goes through, it will set a record for being the most expensive home in this mega-wealthy Florida enclave which, according to Forbes, boasts more than 30 billionaire residents.

Related

Seems the current record dates back to 2008 when passionate part-time Palm Beacher, Donald Trump, sold a 61,000-square-foot  beach-front mansion he bought a year earlier at auction for $41 million, to Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev for a reported $95 million.

La Follia was the home of investment-bank heiress and Broadway producer Terry Allen Kramer, who died in May at age 85. The Tony award-winner and fixture of the Palm Beach social scene, helped produce such hits as Kinky Boots, Evita and the 2017 revival of Hello Dolly with Bette Midler.

The estate was first listed last October for $135 million and it’s being suggested that its final sale price could be between $110 million and $120 million. Before her death, Kramer is reported to have turned down an offer from casino magnate Steve Wynn.

Set on almost five acres between the crashing Atlantic and the Intracoastal waterway, La Follia is less than half a mile from President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, on South Ocean Boulevard. Right next door is a vacant 17-acre lot owned by Chicago hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin.

Palm Beach mansion

The home has 210 feet of private beach.  Photo: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Records show that Kramer and her late husband Irwin paid $4 million for the original lot in 1993 and commissioned acclaimed Palm Beach architect Jeffrey Smith to design the Italian Renaissance-style mansion. It was completed in 1995.

Palm Beach mansion

The library.  Photo: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Built 24 feet above sea level—key in hurricane-prone Florida—it boasts 210 feet of private, sandy beachfront, along with a 2.1-acre grassy lot across South Ocean Boulevard, giving access to a large boat dock.

Palm Beach mansion

The dining area.  Photo: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

You enter the estate through wrought-iron gates guarded by stately elephant sculptures, then through a canopy of banyans to a porte cochere covered entrance.

Palm Beach mansion

The marble foyer.  Photo: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The two-story marble-lined entrance foyer leads to a multitude of living and entertaining rooms, including a movie theater, and cozy, wood-paneled “gentlemen’s club” with a well-stocked bar and red leather bar stools.

Palm Beach mansion

The home was formerly owned by Broadway producer Terry Allen Kramer.  Photo: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Off a main hall are guest wings featuring four private suites connected by arched courtyards and bronze fountains. In total, there are 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, including a sprawling 4,500-square-foot master suite with dual dressing rooms and an office.

Palm Beach mansion

The patio overlooks the manicured lawns and pool.  Photo: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Outside there are manicured lawns, a sun-drenched pool and cabana, a spacious fitness center and five-car garage.

More Homes for Sale

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

The best of everything is waiting for you. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad