This Modern $17 Million LA Mansion Comes With a State-of-the-Art Golf Simulator

For non-Angelenos unfamiliar with the the mega-priced neighborhoods in California’s City of Angels, to say you’re house-hunting in Beverly Hills Post Office would likely result in blank stares.

Bel-Air, yes. Holmby Hills, definitely. Brentwood, for sure. But Beverly Hills Post Office? Less immediately appealing.

Yet BHPO, for short, is up there with all these tony enclaves. The name comes from the section of Los Angeles high in the hills to the north of the city that lies within the famous 90210 zip code assigned, you guessed, to the Beverly Hills Post Office. You know, the one where you buy stamps.

The BHPO address of a spectacular, brand new 13,100-square-feet, super-modern mansion, designed by renowned LA architect Jay Vanos, is partly the reason for its $17.25 million asking price.

That, and its breathtaking location high-up, close to Laurel Canyon and a stone’s throw from Mulholland Drive. Walls of floor-to-ceiling glass in nearly every room offer sweeping views from Century City to the Pacific Ocean, and all the way around to the twinkly lights of the San Fernando Valley.

Drive through a security gate off Mulholland into Bowmont Estates, down along snaking Bowmont Drive and you can’t miss this three-level, ultra-modern mansion with its stunning vaulted gull-wing roof line.

The entire interior design of the home—it’s the work of Joseph Ferrugio and his Ferrugio Design & Associates team—is focused on exploiting the spectacular, elevated views. Walking into the lobby entry, with its soaring ceilings and seven-foot-tall iceberg chandelier, all you see are rolling hills and the distant blue of the ocean.

The main level features a two-story living room with 26-foot ceilings, and glass doors opening full-width on to a huge viewing deck. The room spills over into a vast kitchen area, again with panoramic views in every direction.

The sleek, ultra contemporary kitchen with its huge central island, features elegant Bultaup cabinetry together with industrial-grade Miele and Sub-Zero appliances. A large dining area again opens out to wrap-around terracing.

Take the stairs, or elevator, down to the lower level and you enter Party Central. Here there’s a state-of-the-art movie theater with cushy sofas, a golf simulator, spacious games room, wine-tasting room, plus a world-class spa with a Finnish sauna, Turkish hammam and massage room. There’s also a well-equipped fitness center, but it’s on the main level.

This lower level opens out on to yet another large terrace with a stunning infinity-edge pool with a shallow Baja shelf, plus a large seating area in front of one of the home’s six fireplaces.

The third level is reserved for the seven en-suite bedrooms, including the corner master with it soaring angled ceiling, fireplace and huge windows opening on to a private deck. The master bath is nothing short of cavernous with its open shower and stand-alone tub in front of another floor-to-ceiling picture window.

Stairs lead up to an expansive roof terrace with frameless glass balustrades. The view up here is less million-dollar, unfortunately, because of the proximity of the kind-of-ugly cylindrical concrete water tank that dominates the rear of the house.

Brokers Stephen Apelian and Joyce Rey, of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Residential Brokerage, hold the listing.