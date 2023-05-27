This Bonkers $185 Million L.A. Mega-Mansion Has Not One But Two Pools Over 100 Feet Long

Sure, L.A. doesn’t need more mega-mansions—but they’re sure fun to look at.

At 35,000 square feet, an enormous new property with ties to local real estate developer Maggie Gong Miracle has just listed for a whopping $185 million, The Wall Street Journal first reported. Of course, if it fetches even close to that lofty asking price, the Bel-Air abode would go down as one of the most expensive home sales in the area. Dubbed La Vue, the newly built estate is over-the-top in every possible way. There’s not one but two swimming pools, an office with a sprawling 1,600-square-foot deck, a living garden wall, and a Bentley-designed table in the dining room. Oh, and did we mention it’s never been lived in?

This L.A. mega- mansion known as La Vue just listed for $185 million Mike Kelley

Set on roughly three acres, the palatial pad comprises eight bedrooms, in addition to a guest house and its own wellness center. Upon entering the not-so-humble manse, the first thing you’ll notice is a giant curved, limestone staircase in the foyer. The space is decked out with a sparking crystal chandelier and a huge hand-painted fresco on the walls. Nearby, the living room sports dual marble fireplaces that stretch up to 16 feet and feature stone that was brought over from a quarry near Rome. The primary suite includes a few perks of its own such as a sauna and steam room. If you need some alone time, the bedroom uses facial recognition technology to seal the space off from the rest of the residence. How’s that for privacy?

The Bel-Air estate sits on nearly three acres with two swimming pools Mike Kelley

Outside, you’ll have your choice between taking a dip in a 174-foot curved lap pool or a 105-foot swimming pool that’s positioned by the guesthouse. If it helps, the former has a 180-degree rotating TV that’s mounted on hydraulics so you can watch your favorite shows from every angle. Or you can enjoy a meal alfresco amongst your own olive grove. Upping the amenity ante are a tennis court, a swanky movie theater, and a wellness center. Extravagant doesn’t even begin to cover it.

James Harris and David Parnes of the Agency and Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing together.

Click here to see all the photos of La Vue.