This $35 Million Laguna Beach Estate Will Make You Think You’re on the Islands of Capri

If you can’t make it to the islands of Capri, then this Southern California home may be the next best thing.

An enchanting Laguna Beach retreat that appears as if it’s straight out of the Amalfi has just come onto the market. Listed for a cool $35 million with Rob Giem of Compass, the Crescent Bay Beach abode offers up endless views of the azure Pacific Ocean, nearby bluffs and is said to be directly inspired by owner Rick Silver’s annual journey to the Bay of Naples, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Silver purchased the property back in 1998 for $2.2 million and spent half a decade building the 7,000-square-foot residence. After putting more than $3 million into the parcel, the lot today comprises a four-bedroom home and a chapel that was a former beach storeroom. The house itself looks as if it’s been suspended in time, sited just above the water’s edge and perched on an existing structure from the 1920s. It even maintains antique, inlaid garden walls that date back over 100 years.

The interiors, which are cast in SoCal’s golden rays of light, are spread across an open, flowing floor plan designed by LA’s Tichenor & Thorp. Details throughout the home include French doors, seaside terraces and a sparkling, custom-designed chandelier by San Francisco’s Andrew Fisher.

On the main level is a living room, family room, kitchen and formal dining area. The pièce de résistance, according to Silver, is the terrace off the kitchen and family room. “It juts out all the way to the sand so you can see all the coastline and the people below. I sit there looking out, watching the people go by. It’s very romantic,” he tells WSJ.

On the top floor is the primary suite, which features a Moroccan-themed bath and panoramic ocean vistas. Another water-facing bedroom is also located on this level. Elsewhere you’ll find a wet bar, not one but five fireplaces, a library and a morning room. Additionally, the lowest level of the home acts as an exclusive dwelling for guests. A testimony to Italy’s architectural heritage, the on-site chapel that Silver had constructed is adorned with antique crosses and candles.

“To find a completely rebuilt house of this size on that lot with that view with a beach access, it just doesn’t exist,” Giem adds.

