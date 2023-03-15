Home of the Week: This $15 Million Lakefront Chateau in Ontario Is a Basketball Obsessive’s Dream House

The Canadian wilderness is renowned for its pristine nature, rustic beauty, and off-the-beaten path destinations and sights. But Lake Rosseau in Muskoka, Ontario, provides both a nature escape and high style.

Muskoka is considered the Hamptons of the North for its see-and-be-scene crowd—actors Harry Hamlin, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, and soccer star David Beckham are known for frequenting the locale. The area is around two and a half hours outside of Toronto but feels a world away, playing host to incredible architecture, a charming town, and an upscale lake-life vibe.

The living room and bar. Johnston and Daniel

Among the many incredible homes is Château du Lac, a $14.5 million (CAD $19.9 million) 11,300-square-foot Art Deco–style residence perched above the shores of Lake Rosseau. With six bedrooms and five bathrooms, this elegant retreat defies the area’s typical wood cabin-style architecture. The abode was designed by the renowned Ferris Rafauli, known for bringing luxury properties to life worldwide. He’s also the creative behind Drake’s opulent beaux arts–style manse in Toronto.

Like a castle, this château is perched high upon a hilltop and surrounded by towering mature trees and precision-blasted granite, giving a feeling of ultimate seclusion. The interiors have a distinct cosmopolitan touch, with materials sourced from around the globe—including rare marbles, natural stone, and bronze beams. You’ll also find a heavy dose of glamour throughout the manse, thanks to high-end fixtures, finishes and unique materials such as lacquered wood veneers, ostrich hair-paneled walls and furniture, custom upholstery, silks, and antique mirrors sourced from all corners of the world. One of the most enthralling features is the custom-designed, hand-assembled 40-foot chandelier made in Italy, which hangs from the top level and is centered within a curved staircase.

The eat-in kitchen and formal dining area. Johnston and Daniel

The heart of the residence is the great room, complete with vaulted, double-height ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a tall marble fireplace that separates the living area from the kitchen. The space is also home to a wet bar with a marble backsplash that wouldn’t look out of place in a chic metropolitan restaurant. Just off the great room is an eat-in chef’s kitchen with lacquered wood cabinetry and a marble island, as well as a 12-person formal dining area. The entire main floor connects to a grand stone terrace that spans the length of the home and perfectly frames the views of the lake.

The opulent home is built into the landscape and has multiple levels that adhere to the hillside’s natural curves. On the side of the property, another stone deck holds a lengthy infinity pool, a hot tub, an outdoor kitchen, and plenty of lounge space with waterfront views. If you love to host friends and family, the residence’s lower level has a large entertaining space with a cinema room and another stunning marble bar that will surely impress your guests. Meanwhile, the five en suite bedrooms are spacious and feature textured wallpaper, wood floors, and have spectacular vistas over that lake.

The basketball court. Johnston and Daniel

While the abode works well as a primary home with plenty of space, it’s also an ideal secondary lake home thanks to the many amenities. There’s direct waterfront access with private boat slips, deck with loungers, and room for water toys, such as kayaks and paddle boards. For on-land activities, check out the regulation-size, fenced-in custom basketball court, done in a colorful red-and-yellow hue. And no need to worry about anyone seeing you practice your free throws: The court, as well as the entire property, is ensconced with trees and native plants for the ultimate private oasis.

Check out more photos of Château du Lac below:

The entertainment area on the lower level. Johnston and Daniel

The infinity pool. Johnston and Daniel

The custom, hand-assembled 40-foot chandelier. Johnston and Daniel

A bar in the basement. Johnston and Daniel

One of five bedrooms. Johnston and Daniel

The private boat dock. Johnston and Daniel