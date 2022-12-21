This $12 Million New York Manse, With a Rock Wall and Zip Line, Is Like a Luxury Summer Camp

Longing to feel like a kid again? A lakefront estate in Westchester County offers all the nostalgia of summer camp but with some grown-up perks.

Located in the wealthy celeb-studded enclave of Bedford, New York, the eight-acre property belongs to restaurateur and sculptor Shelly Fireman, who bought the waterside retreat back in 2010, reported The Wall Street Journal. Now, Fireman and his wife are selling the Adirondack-style home, along with all of its custom-made furnishings and their boat, worth an estimated $300,000. Altogether, the spread will cost you a cool $12 million—counting it among the priciest real-estate transactions in the area, which A-listers such as Martha Stewart, Glenn Close and Bruce Willis also call home.

A lakefront estate in Bedford, New York, just listed for $12 million. Steve Rossi

The grounds here are essentially an adult playground, outfitted with a large swimming pool, a zip line and 380 feet of frontage on Blue Heron Lake. A heads up: It makes for a great fishing spot. You’ll also find a small waterfall on-site, in addition to a boathouse for storing your vessel and an outhouse equipped with a kitchenette. “I fell in love with the house because it reminded me of my childhood,” Fireman tells WSJ.

The six-bedroom, cabin-esque abode was originally built in 2004 and spans a whopping 8,000 square feet. Of course, there are more modern comforts than you’d see at a sleepaway camp. Think a swanky wine room, a state-of-the-art movie theater and even a gym. The interiors have also been decked out with a den and library, each with its own massive stone fireplace, plus a game room with a billiards table. Nearby, you can take in the best views of the lake from the expansive family room.

The Westchester County home was designed to look like an Adirondack lodge and is being sold with all the furnishings. Steve Rossi

An unexpected but much-appreciated amenity for adults and kids alike is a stand-alone structure that houses a blue-and-green indoor basketball court. Although, if rock climbing is more your hobby, the walls of the building have been specially designed with handholds and footholds so you can make your ascent at any given time.

Rita Kirby and Annaliese Kirby of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

