Tech Billionaire Larry Ellison Just Listed His Oceanfront Estate in Palm Beach for $145 Million

The largest waterfront property in all of Southern Florida is back on the market, owned by none other than tech billionaire and trophy home enthusiast, Larry Ellison.

The Oracle co-founder purchased the North Palm Beach mega-mansion back in April 2021 from hedge-fund manager Gabe Hoffman. Now, Ellison has listed the parcel a little over a year later for a whopping $145 million. For context, the hefty price tag is close to double what he originally paid, reported the Wall Street Journal. The prized estate, located in the ultra-exclusive gated community of Seminole Landing, is considered the third largest oceanfront property in all of Palm Beach County.

“To get an oceanfront parcel is so difficult. To get one this size is unheard of,” one of the listing agents, Adam McPherson, tells the WSJ. Inherently Tuscan in its design, the 15,514-square-foot compound offers seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It also includes a home theater and wine cellar.

The seaside manse is sited on a sprawling 8.5 acres—that’s if you count the privately-owned beach and dune, which, of course we do. The grounds also have a tennis court, 562 feet of ocean frontage and plenty of space for your helicopter, which can take off or land directly from the home.



“As one of the largest oceanfront lots, the property holds a certain cache that stands above and beyond the spectacular estates in Palm Beach, which are already a benchmark for the highest caliber of properties in the world,” notes Farhad Farman, who serves as the strategic marketing adviser for Compass.

Ellison, who prefers to pour his fortune into real estate, made headlines back in June when he added yet another trophy property to his high-end portfolio. At the time, the tech tycoon dropped an unheard of $173 million on a 16-acre ocean-to-lake estate in Manalapan. Considering the transaction set a record for the priciest residential sale in all of Florida, we’re interested to see how one of the wealthiest people in the world tops this.

Click here to see all the photos of Larry Ellison’s Palm Beach compound.