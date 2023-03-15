Billionaire Hedge-Fund Manager Larry Robbins Just Listed His Manhattan Penthouse for $55 Million

Prepare for a serious case of penthouse envy.

A four-floor apartment crowning the Charles building on NYC’s First Avenue has hit the market for the first time with a $55 million price tag, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Upper East Side pad is owned by billionaire Larry Robbins, founder and CEO of Glenview Capital Management, a New York–based hedge fund. Robbins bought the glassy white box back in 2015 for $38 million, however, it’s undergone an extensive five-year transformation since then.

Measuring a whopping 12,000 square feet, the unit has eight bedrooms, eight baths, and four powder rooms. Also included are two terraces that offer up skyline views and 1,500 square feet of outdoor space. As for the interiors, the dwelling is decked out with custom finishes everywhere you look. The highlight is a dramatic, sparkling chandelier that spans all four levels. A few of the other standout features are its soaring 10-foot ceilings, Venetian plaster walls, and oak flooring.

Larry Robbins’s four-floor penthouse at the Charles on the Upper East Side just listed for $55 million. Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Photography

Elsewhere, you’ll find striking blue glass cabinetry, rose-gold details, and state-of-the-art Miele appliances in the chef’s kitchen. When it comes time to enjoy your meal, the formal dining room can seat 14 or more of your closest guests, while a marble accent wall, gas fireplace, and another custom light fixture complete the space. If you want to keep the party going, the top floor is totally centered around entertainment. Here you can sit out on the terrace, take a soak in the hot tub, fire up the grill, or catch a game on the outdoor TV. Of course, if you prefer to do your viewing indoors, the abode sports its own media room.

The apartment was custom designed over the course of five years and overlooks New York City Tim Waltman/Evan Joseph Photography

One level below is the lavish primary suite. In fact, it’s so grand that it takes up half of the third floor. There’s a private office, a glam room and en suite powder room. Equally luxurious is the primary bath, which has been made to resemble a spa with a shower room and a marble soaking tub. Beyond that, two dressing rooms are equipped with plenty of custom storage.

Douglas Elliman’s Jamie Gagliano, Holly Parker, and Lynne Mazin hold the listing together.

