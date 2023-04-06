The $100,000-a-Month Las Vegas Desert Compound Has an Indoor Basketball Court and Bowling Alley

Everything about Las Vegas is completely over-the-top—including this amenity-filled compound that can be rented for a cool $100,000 per month.

Don’t go looking for the 15,000-square-foot mega-mansion on the Strip. Instead, you’ll find it hanging off the edge of a cliff on a two-acre lot in the desert community of Henderson, Nev. The compound is perched 100 feet above a private golf course, part of the ritzy, guard-gated MacDonald Highlands enclave. And even though you’ll be away from the action of Sin City, rest assured there’s every kind of perk imaginable packed inside. Plus, there are valley views to take in from every single room.

Las Vegas’s priciest rental is a $100,000-per-month mega-mansion in the desert The Agency

The sprawling seven-bedroom, 11-bath spread was originally built in 2017. “It was constructed with the best of the best top to bottom,” notes the listing, which is held by Zar Zanganeh of the Agency Las Vegas. There are also additional accommodations on-site including a two-story guest house and staff quarters. Of course, leasing this property means you’ll get to enjoy its epic amenities—and trust us, there are plenty. Think a 50-foot-long edgeless swimming pool and spa, a lighted outdoor tennis court, an 18-car garage, and a massive rooftop party deck. And that’s just the grounds.

The compound includes a bowling alley, a half- basketball court, a 50-foot pool, and an 18-car garage The Agency

Internally, the pad is decked out with a two-lane bowling alley, a movie theater, multiple wet bars, and wine closets. The latter even has wine and soda on tap. For fitness enthusiasts, you can work out from the comfort of your own private gym or shoot some hoops on the indoor basketball court—locker room included. Elsewhere, the kitchen is complete with double islands. Here, an automatic 40-foot window reveals a deck that has a barbecue and pizza oven. Other notable highlights include expansive double game lofts and a large “chill room.” The only thing that’s missing? We’ll let you know when we think of it.

