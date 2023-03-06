The Last Penthouse at NYC’s Ritz-Carlton NoMad Just Listed for $9 Million—and It Comes Fully Furnished

Hotel-branded residences are some of the most sought-after homes on the market for a turnkey living experience, high-touch rental management programs and hotel-like living. Just take the Ritz-Carlton NoMad, one of New York’s buzziest new hotels with dining concepts from chef José Andrés, luxury rooms and a select number of incredible residences.

The residences are so popular, in fact, there’s only one penthouse still available: PH43D, an $8.5 million turnkey residence in one of New York’s most desirable neighborhoods. Spanning 1,848 square feet, the luxe abode has two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, as well as separate living and dining areas. Views throughout the home include iconic New York landmarks both old and new, such as Hudson Yards, One World Trade, the Statue of Liberty and the Hudson River. There are 10-foot-high ceilings, a Poliform kitchen with a Miele appliance suite and a honed white quartzite island, white oak flooring and custom millwork.

The kitchen. Douglas Elliman Realty

“Penthouse 43D is as special as it is rare,” says listing agent Erin Boisson Aries. “Not only is it the very last opportunity to own a fully furnished suite, but it’s also the largest unit on the highest floor with a layout that can be seamlessly transformed into two individual suites. The second guest room “locks off” with its own hotel key room access. To say the Penthouse Collection at the Ritz-Carlton in NoMad has been well-received would be an understatement.”

No detail was spared when designing this penthouse; the entry gallery hall, for example, separates the primary and secondary bedrooms, so each feels incredibly private. From a design standpoint, only the highest-quality materials were chosen, which can be seen in the home’s bathrooms, which include Bardiglio Nuvolato marble floors, Dornbracht fixtures, rain showers and custom-carved Terrazzo sinks. There is also a Lutron smart home system to control the entire residence’s lighting and drapes.

The primary bathroom. Douglas Elliman Realty

The residence is completely turnkey; in fact, all you need is your toothbrush and bags. Even the Frette linens are provided. There are just 16 penthouses that are designed as pied-à-terres for those who spend only a fraction of their time in the city and don’t want to deal with long- or short-term leases—especially useful for international buyers.

“Nearly half of our buyers are international,” Aries says. “International buyers are coming back to Manhattan in full force but with different needs than pre-pandemic. They’re looking for a foothold that isn’t sitting empty half the time, a place where they can come and go as they please and also maximize their stay with the ease of being a five-star hotel guest.”

The primary bedroom. Douglas Elliman Realty

Buyers can stay up to 120 nights, and Ritz-Carlton manages the homes when not in use. Many rent for $25,000 per night, providing you with additional income while you’re away from NYC. The benefits of housekeeping, room service, the spa and José Andrés’s two dining concepts are great for those who want everything under one roof.

“All the others were purchased at full asking price without negotiation, because our buyers know they’ve found the perfect pied-à-terre—an offering that ticks every box on their list for design and amenities and service, with the flexibility they needed but didn’t know was possible in Manhattan,” she says. “Having Ritz-Carlton manage their penthouse for them on a nightly basis has sealed the deal every time.”

Check out more photos of PH43D below:

The secondary bedroom. Douglas Elliman Realty

View from the penthouse. Douglas Elliman Realty