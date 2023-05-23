Exclusive: This Elegant New William Hefner-Designed Beverly Hills Mansion Just Listed for $40 Million

There’s no shortage of modernist homes built by prominent architects throughout California, and now a stylish West Coast residence from L.A.’s William Hefner has hit the market.

Known as the Laurel House, the eye-catching Beverly Hills estate just listed for a cool $40 million, offered up by local developer Adnan Sen. Set on just under an acre of land, the residence was completed in 2020 and sports Hefner’s sleek, super-chic aesthetic. In its current state, the home features a total of seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms spread across almost 16,000 square feet. Throughout the pad, you’ll find stately columns, arched windows, hardwood floors, and huge floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the natural landscape.

A William Hefner-designed mansion in Beverly Hills just listed for $40 million Noel Kleinman

Inside, the spread is minimalist in its design, swathed in neutral hues and soft furnishings. The place even has a trick up its sleeve in the form of disappearing pocket doors that create easy access to any of the three covered terraces. Of course, if you’re into hanging out al fresco, there’s a massive swimming pool in the backyard with built-in seating, plus a fire pit. And don’t worry, if you plan on having guests, the on-site garage has enough space to hold up to 10 cars.

Elsewhere, the main living space is flooded with natural light and adjoins a den with a fireplace and its own bar. Nearby, a gallery hall connects the formal dining room to the kitchen. The latter is decked out with a massive island, counter seating, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast area. Upstairs, the serene primary suite is carefully tucked away and offers plenty of room to rest and relax. In fact, the bedroom has two private balconies that overlook the grounds, a fireplace, his-and-her bedrooms with soaking tubs, and dual walk-in closets.

The home has floor-to-ceiling windows and pocket doors that open up to the backyard Noel Kleinman

Down below, the basement feels like its own enclave with lots of fun amenities to explore. For starters, there’s a swanky, state-of-the-art movie theater with stadium seating for up to 12 guests. Behind that, you’ll notice there’s also a billiards area and a full bar. A few other notable highlights include a wine cellar with its own tasting table and a gym equipped with an infrared sauna. Surely that’s enough to keep you entertained.

Pate Stevens from Nourmand & Associates holds the listing.

