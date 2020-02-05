‘Law & Order’ Star Mariska Hargitay Lists Her NYC Penthouse for $13.5 Million

Dun dun. In the real estate world, duplex penthouses are considered especially desirable. In New York City, the lucky few who occupy these residences are members of an elite squad and their homes are suitably luxurious. These are their stories. Or at least one.

A penthouse previously owned by none other than Law & Order’s NYPD Captain Olivia Benson (a.k.a. Mariska Hargitay) has just been listed by Christie’s International Real Estate, and it’s nothing if not, well, arresting.

The expansive condo occupies more than 7,000 square feet, including both indoor and terraced space on Sixth Avenue in Chelsea. Since it faces both south and east and is fitted with more than 220 feet of windows, the condo lets in an inordinate amount of natural light.

The floorplan sees a “great room” living space—which measures 350 feet in length—three generous bedrooms, as well as three full bathrooms and one half bath. The master bedroom is located on the upper floor and considered to be one of the largest of its kind in New York City. It’s separated from the other living quarters by a grand stairway off the gallery and has its own private balcony, so privacy is no issue.

But the real pièce de résistance is the oversized outdoor terrace, from which you can see an incredible néo-Grec style Cupola. The 20-foot belfry is coated in sparkling gold and is one of only a handful that remain in the world today. Clearly, it’s the perfect backdrop for post-work cocktails with fellow detectives.

The luxury condo itself is located in the O’Neil Building between West 20th Street and West 21st Street. Since it was built in 1887, the seven-story building is replete with historic details but has all the requisite modern amenities. Those living in the 49 residential units can make use of the 4,000-square-foot common roof deck, laundry room and private storage facilities. There is a full-time doorman and concierge service, of course, and the building is pet-friendly.

Penthouse B at 655 Sixth Avenue is listed at $13.5 million. Interested parties can contact Christie’s to request an appointment or make an offer.

Check out more pictures of the property below: