Home of the Week: This $45 Million Modernist Masterpiece ‘Floats’ Over the Hudson River

If a home could be a rock star, this is it. Perched on a rocky ledge jutting out into the majestic Hudson River, about 90 minutes north of Manhattan, Ledgerock is a 14,000-square-foot architectural gem designed to give you the feeling of floating above the water. The stunning location takes center stage when you are inside, too, as pretty much every room offers river views through floor-to-ceiling walls of glass stretching 18- to 28-feet-high.

What helps justify the $45 million price tag, though, is that the home is truly one-of-a-kind. “What makes Ledgerock so unique is that it’s unlikely anything like it could ever be built so close to the river again,” Jason Karadus, listing broker and co-owner of Corcoran Country Living, tells Robb Report.

According to records, current owners Jacob and Monica Frydman bought the rocky outcrop close to the enclave of Hyde Park, New York, back in 2005 for $1.5 million. It included three inter-connected buildings surrounded by around five acres of woodland which the couple quickly expanded to 10 acres. Frydman, CEO of real estate investor Frydco Capital Group, was able to demolish the old buildings and, by using the same footprint, successfully win an exemption allowing him to build his dream home.

“It was a rare exemption. These days, I don’t think anyone would be permitted to sink footers in the Hudson River, which is what makes Ledgerock so unique, so coveted and so valuable,” adds Karadus, who shares the $45 million listing with Corcoran colleagues Karolina Czekaj and Laurel Kerr.

With permissions granted, the Frydmans called on renowned New Orleans modernist architect Lee Ledbetter to come up with a jaw-dropping design for the 14,000-square-foot main residence and 4,500-square-foot guest house.

Ledbetter created a stunning, steel-framed structure with rolling, wave-like roofs, mile-high windows and endless terraces. Both the main living area as well as the primary owner’s suite are cantilevered out so as to seemingly float over the jagged rocks below.

To satisfy the Frydmans’ passion for rare stone, the exterior of the home was wrapped in 40,000 square feet of fossilized French limestone, while 5,000 square feet of rich travertine was used for the all the decks and terracing. According to Karadus, a team of masonry craftsmen was flown in from Europe to work on the house full-time for almost 18 months. In total, the home took five years to complete.

The passion for stone continues inside with seemingly every floor and wall clad in exotic marbles, stone and travertines. A free-stranding oval soaking tub in the master bath was hand-carved from one giant block of golden travertine; it measures eight feet-long and weighs a staggering 3,500 pounds.

Rare stone also lines the kitchen, which features full-on views of the Hudson River and the Catskill Mountains to the west through towering walls of glass. Doors open out on to a huge dining terrace that seems to hover above the water.

Another design highlight is the astonishing floating staircase that curves upwards from the first to second floors. Karadus tells us it was designed and built in Italy and flown to the property—along with a team of artisans to assemble it.

Outside amenities include a large saltwater pool connected to a sunken firepit and conversation area, plus a hot tub set up high to offer more great views of the river. For winter swimmers, there’s an enclosed indoor pool too.

As for accommodations, the main house comes with three ensuite bedrooms, with another two in the stand-alone two-story guest house. Meanwhile, for auto collections, there is garaging for eight cars, with space for another eight on lifts. Naturally, there’s an indoor car wash to help keep those precious rides shiny.

One other surprise and delight that Corcoran’s Karadus reveals is that before the owners bought Ledgerock, they had previously purchased 198 acres of land on the opposite bank of the Hudson with plans to build a home there.

“When the Ledgerock property came available, they realized how special it was and immediately bought it. But wanting to make sure nothing would ever be built in their new home’s sightline, they put the 198 acres into conservation. So nothing will ever be built there.”

While touches like that help this serene sanctuary feel a world away, it’s just an easy 90-mile drive to New York City, and there is both a helicopter pad and seaplane dock right outside the front door—two more reasons for snagging this property while you can. Because as Karadus puts it, “Ledgerock is going to appeal to somebody who wants something that really doesn’t exist elsewhere, and simply can’t be replicated.”

Check out more photos of this modern marvel below: