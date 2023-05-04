This $40 Million English Estate Was Built by a Royal Carpenter Who Worked on Buckingham Palace

This sprawling English estate might not be Buckingham Palace, but it was built by the same guy who worked on the royal residence.

Set on a whopping 440 acres in the Kent countryside, the picturesque Linton Park is perhaps one of the most impressive properties in the U.K. The massive spread includes a Grade I-listed Georgian mansion, Grade II gardens, its own lake, and a cricket pitch. Plus, it comes with a coach house, woodlands, and an additional 16 residential properties. Roughly $40 million (£32 million) will get you the whole shebang. However, there’s also an option to purchase it in three separate lots.

There are six extravagant reception rooms within the main home Strutt & Parker

“Estates of this size and quality are jewels in the crown of this nation’s landscape, and their preservation is a testament to the craftsmanship, design, and considerate land use that has taken place over the centuries,” Mark McAndrew, head of national estates and farms agency at Strutt & Parker, said in a press release.

Dating back to 1730, the 12-bedroom manse was built on the former site of Capell’s Court, a 14th-century house owned by the de Capell family. Originally designed by Robert Mann, the palatial pad features extensions by British builder Thomas Cubitt, who is best known for constructing the east front of Buckingham Palace in 1847. Thomas and his brother William together added a third story to Linton Park and created wings on both sides.

The property is replete with gorgeous period features. Strutt & Parker

Inside, you’ll find period features galore, from floor-to-ceiling sash windows with working shutters to ornate fireplaces and intricate plasterwork. Altogether, there are six principal reception rooms that look out onto the surrounding gardens. A paneled library, billiard room, commercial kitchen, wine cellar, and dining area are some of the more standard perks. Less common are the three EV charging ports.

“The present opportunity for purchase of such a historic estate in its original form is extremely rare,” adds McAndrew. “The current owners not only pieced the estate back together but also took on the main house and gardens in very poor repair and painstakingly restored them to their former glory.”

