From Alabama to Wyoming: The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Every State

We've canvassed the country's real estate market to find the most expensive home in all 50 states and Washington, DC.

Texas, Most Expensive Homes Mesa Vista Ranch

It can often feel like the best prime real estate in the United States is in New York, California or Florida, with the exception of a few jaw-dropping ranches in the West. In reality, every state has its own nuanced marketplace and high-end towns and neighborhoods. In Arizona, it’s the picturesque Paradise Valley, while in South Carolina it’s the oceanfront escape of Kiawah Island.

Often, a state’s most expensive home is a vacation residence: lake houses, mansions with beach frontage or an estate with a really, really big pool. Others are historic homes that offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a part of the past, like an $18.5 million estate with an Antebellum mansion in Alabama, which dates back to the 1800s, or the Shell House in Delaware, which was built by one of the state’s ruling families in the 1920s. Then there are those like the $500 million “One” in California, the most expensive home in the country, that are so over-the-top it boggles the mind.

What unifies all of these offerings is ambition—whether it’s a particularly gutsy new construction or a meticulous restoration of a beloved Gilded Age home. Blood, sweat and tears went into all of these spectacular homes, not to mention a lot of money. So, what do these properties look like from state to state? We decided to find out. Below, in alphabetical order, are the most expensive homes in all 50 states, along with the priciest place in Washington, DC.

