This $17 Million Florida Manse Will Make You Neighbors With Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, and More

In Florida’s Indian Hills neighborhood, nestled in Jupiter, golf legends abound.

The affluent community has 52 homes, but just 15 are placed along the Intracoastal Waterway. One of these includes a newly listed $16.75 million home on Conch Bar Avenue, previously owned by PGA golfer Jesper Parnevik from 2000 to 2021. Not only is the abode located across the waterway from golf legend Tiger Woods’s estate, but this exact property is where Woods’s ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, lived when she met her future husband. She resided in the guest house as Parnevik’s live-in nanny before he introduced her to Woods.

The living room. Waterfront Properties

Though Parnevik has moved out, the home is primed for golf enthusiasts to both practice their game and live among golf icons. The five-bedroom main house (along with a four-bedroom guest residence) is contemporary in design, with stark-white interiors, oversized windows on all three levels, and expansive living spaces. The lavish retreat features a TV lounge, a sitting room, a custom boutique-like closet, and a primary bathroom that’s bigger than most people’s living rooms. Especially for a family, the entertainment level attracts all ages, thanks to a Trackman Golf Simulator, a movie theater, an exercise room with sauna and massage areas, and a wet bar.

The abode has distinct indoor-outdoor vibe, with the main floor opens directly onto the backyard deck. Once outdoors, the home feels like a mini resort. There’s a massive pool, pool deck, and outdoor dining pavilion. You can also practice your short game, as the property has a synthetic turf putting green, of course. The manse takes full advantage of its waterfront perch with a white-sand beach and dockage for a large yacht and other boats or watercraft. Though close to its neighbors, it’s shrouded in privacy thanks to towering palms and high fences.

The pool overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. Waterfront Properties

“This property is a very unique opportunity that views the length of the Intracoastal Waterway,” says Rob Thomson of Waterfront Properties. “The view from this home is southeast, and the longest view in northern Palm Beach County. It has a massive white sandy beach and turquoise clear waters, perfect for paddle boarding, snorkeling, or any water sport. The home is situated on a hill and looks out over Jupiter Island to the ocean. The homeowner has just recently completed a total renovation and a whole new interior, too.”

The neighborhood is also home to Gary Nicklaus, son of Jack Nicklaus, and Brian Rooney, owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The area has attracted other celebs, such as Michael Jordan, Celine Dion, Alan Jackson, and golfer Dustin Johnson, to name a few, due to its upscale homes and fantastic weather year-round.

