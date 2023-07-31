Frank Lloyd Wright’s Son Designed This $3 Million SoCal Home. Now It’s Up for Grabs.

Frank Lloyd Wright may have been behind the Usonian home movement, but his son is actually the one who created this single-story residence in Southern California.

The visionary architect’s oldest child, commonly known as Lloyd Wright, is responsible for bringing this palatial pad in La Cañada to life. The four-bed, four-bath gem was built in 1956 and embodies the same aesthetic as other notable Usonian abodes. Meaning, you’ll find tons of horizontal lines, ribbed concrete walls, and large expanses of glass throughout. While this smaller, simpler style of design was originally conceived as an affordable option for middle-class homebuyers, nowadays the renovated digs are going for just shy of $3 million.

A Usonian-style home in Southern California just listed for $2.9 million. Jordan Palacio for Sotheby’s International Realty

Nestled in the San Gabriel foothills, the 3,172-square-foot spread has the starchitect’s geometric trademarks all over it, from a diagonally scored patio for indoor-outdoor entertaining to a hexagonal living room. The latter is anchored by an asymmetric fireplace and sweeping views of the surrounding garden. Elsewhere, the updated kitchen is decked out with black walnut cabinets, sleek stainless-steel counters, and a huge center island.

If you thought the dwelling couldn’t get any cozier, step into the library and you’ll find a custom built-in couch and walls lined with shelving for your ever-growing book collection. (It would also make for an idyllic writing set-up.) Nearby, the primary suite is just as serene, equipped with a walk-in closet, a sitting room, and a fireplace. Plus, the bedroom comes with its own en suite bath that sports dual sinks, a shower, and a tub.

The residence was built in 1956 by architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s son, Lloyd Wright. Jordan Palacio for Sotheby’s International Realty

Of course, given the Wright family’s fascination with nature, the picturesque grounds are at the forefront of this well-restored property—and the yard will no doubt win you over. There are native plants galore, meandering pathways for a charming stroll, and a scenic water garden. A swimming pool, however, wasn’t part of the original vision, but that’s a pretty easy fix.

Sharon Verani of Sotheby’s International Realty – Pasadena Brokerage holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of 1210 Journey’s End Drive.