This $65 Million Houston Lodge Is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Texas

They say that everything is bigger in Texas, and this Houston estate is a prime example of that mindset.

The Lodge at Hunters Creek is a behemoth mansion that just hit the market for a whopping $65 million, making it the most expensive listing in state, according to Carolwood Estates, which holds the listing. The nine-acre property offers stunning views of both the natural surroundings and the Downtown Houston skyline, allowing the home to exude both urban and rural vibes, depending on which one appeals more to you.

The library Simon Berlyn

The 22,000-square-foot main house, inspired by Richardsonian Romanesque and English Manor architecture, showcases red iron steel framing and Indiana limestone from the same quarry used to create such notable buildings as the Pentagon and the Empire State Building. Inside, you’ll find six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, and a bar—but the amenities are really where the home shines: There’s a custom five-car showroom garage, a two-story library, and a glass elevator, among other fun features. And the contemporary design is complemented by antiques imported from Europe, bringing a traditional touch to the interiors.

Outside, a personal 24-hour guard house guarantees privacy across the expansive grounds. And a two-bedroom guest lodge sitting on five acres of the property has everything your friends and family might need. Two separate fireplaces provide warmth inside, while the private pool and deck are the ideal place to cool down during a hot Southern day. Sitting on a peninsula, the estate is surrounded by a bayou and lush landscaping, which you can take in from one of the multiple seating areas. (If you don’t want to get out of bed, the primary bedroom also affords views of the water.)

A wine room Simon Berlyn

Represented by Billy Dolan of Carolwood Estates, the Lodge at Hunters Creek beats out Dallas’s $60 million Crespi Estate for the title of the priciest property on the market in Texas. It’s certainly a Texas-size home with a Texas-size price tag.

Click here to see all the images of the Lodge at Hunters Creek.