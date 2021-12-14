This London Mews House Made a Memorable Cameo in ‘Love Actually.’ Now It Could Be Yours for $4.3 Million.

Love it or hate it, Love Actually has become synonymous with Christmas in the popular consciousness, and now a London adobe featured in the rom-com has hit the market.

Priced at roughly $4.3 million (£3.25 million), the upscale 1,865-square-foot home is located in the tony (and very cinematic) neighborhood of Notting Hill. The black-and-white townhouse is actually part of a mews, which is essentially a collection of houses that have been converted from old stables. It sits next to the famous pink abode in which Juliet (Kiera Knightley) and Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) lived in the 2003 flick. (You might remember Peter’s best man, Mark, played by Andrew Lincoln, declares his love for Juliet out the front of the house via a series of heartfelt cards.)

A contemporary take on a traditional mews home, the revamped London pad was designed by Andy Martin Architecture and is quintessentially Scandi chic. Replete with timber and glass, the light-drenched interior offers three ensuite bedrooms and plenty of space for entertaining. You can also expect a spate of mod cons, such as heated concrete flooring. The main floor comprises an open dining and kitchen area centered around a custom island, while the lower-level entertainment room is a cozy place to watch a certain English holiday movie.

The entire second level, meanwhile, is dedicated to the primary suite, which is complemented by a sizable ensuite with a soaking tub and standing shower. One more level up, you’ll find a landscaped roof terrace that comes with an outdoor kitchenette, hot tub and views across the city. This is clearly where you’d sip that mulled wine before heading back in to catch Hugh Grant dancing to the Pointer Sisters.

The home, which was listed by Chelsea Whelan of Knight Frank’s Notting Hill in November, last changed hands in 2002 for a comparatively modest $992,000 (£750,000). Which leads us to our real estate lesson of the day: If your London mews house ever makes a cameo in a romantic comedy and you’re willing to wait a couple of decades, you may be rewarded with a lavish fourfold return on your investment.

Check out more photos below: