England’s ‘Thinnest House’ Is Just 6 Feet Wide. It Can Be Yours for $1.3 Million.

If we ever needed proof that luxury homes come in all shapes and sizes, one London abode is here to make an open-and-shut case.

Touted as “the thinnest house in England,” a jarringly svelte structure in the colorful neighborhood of Shepherd’s Bush just hit the market for $1.3 million (£950,000). Featuring a striking, royal blue façade, the townhouse, which sits on Goldhawk Road, spans just six feet in width, meaning most folks could lie down and stretch out to easily touch the two opposing walls.

At first blush, this may seem like a residence fit solely for Slender Man, but it’s actually livable—and downright plush—thanks to its savvy multi-level design. The property, which was originally a hat shop before it was converted by fashion photographer Juergen Teller, comprises five stories and stretches a ways back from the street. This means while you won’t be living large, you will be living long (and high).

“Some worry that they would feel compressed in a six-foot-wide house, but counter-intuitively this is a space that works—in much the way a luxury yacht does,” the listing reads.

Starting at the bottom, the basement level features a kitchen, dining room and a quaint patio garden, while the ground floor is dedicated to a stylish reception room. Journeying up the staircase, the first floor offers a study, a small bedroom and an outdoor terrace. A few more steps up, the second floor comprises a bathroom with a dressing room and separate shower. Finally, topping it all off, the main bedroom spans the entire third floor and includes a built-in bed.

The property blends a pared-back modernist aesthetic with beautiful period features, such as parquet flooring and an original deco bathtub. Creature comforts, such as nest-controlled central heating and top-notch appliances, are also included.

At roughly $1,300 per square foot, the narrow abode is not exactly cheap. In fact, it’s pretty much equal to what New Yorkers pay. The median home price in Manhattan is around $1,372 per square foot, according to Zillow. Although we imagine it’d be quite difficult to find a townhouse as tiny and twee in the Big Apple.

Goldhawk Road in Shepherds Bush, London, is currently available for $1.3 million (£950,000) via Winkworth Shepherds Bush & Acton.

Check out more photos of the condo below: