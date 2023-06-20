A Lavish London Townhouse That Starred in a Hitchcock Classic Just Hit the Market for $27.5 Million

A grandiose London townhouse that played a starring role in British history has just hit the market with Beauchamp Estates.

Located on a tree-lined street in the chic district of Marylebone, the five-story Georgian abode served as an embassy for three decades and was featured in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Paradine Case. It is now a fully modernized private residence with an asking price of roughly $27.5 million (£21.5 million).

Built under the auspices of the Duke of Portland, the Portland Place pad was completed by John Winstanley sometime between 1772 and 1775 and was the London power base of MP Charles Ross throughout the early 19th century. It was also the Embassy of the Somali Democratic Republic between the 1960s and ‘90s and a crash pad for the leader of the country at the time.

Designed by architects Robert and James Adam, the storied property features a Portland stone facade with 14 sash windows, a grand arched doorway, a pedimented middle section, and striking black railings. The stately exterior appeared as the London home of barrister Anthony Keane (Gregory Peck) in Hitchcock’s 1947 courtroom drama.

Inside, the living quarters were artfully updated by architect Jan Swanepoel and interior designer Hubert Zandberg. The duo restored or recreated the original plaster moldings and other original period details so as to not lose that old-world charm. They also carefully incorporated modern tech and AV systems into the home’s architecture.

Spanning just over 8,000 square feet, the spacious interior comprises five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and four reception rooms for entertaining. Starting on the lower ground floor, there is a large family room and a gym with a treatment room. On the ground floor lie two reception halls, a high-tech kitchen and breakfast room, and a formal dining room, while the first floor is equipped with the primary suite, two en suites, and two dressing rooms. Finally, the second floor features three en suite guest rooms and staff accommodation. The townhouse has its own private courtyard, too, which is something of a rarity in London.

“This magnificent house has an intriguing backstory, as the home of an MP, a starring role in a classic Hitchcock movie, and later as an Embassy,” Gary Hersham, founding director of Beauchamp Estates, said in a statement. “Today, thanks to a painstaking refurbishment program the house has hit its heyday, as a luxurious London residence that combines family practicality with every possible luxury.”

Sounds like the townhouse will play another important role yet.

