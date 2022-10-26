A Medieval English Manor With Ties to Winston Churchill Could Be Yours For $8 Million

There’s no shortage of stately homes in the English countryside. However, not all have as fascinating a history as Long Crendon Manor.

The Grade II-listed property, which recently hit the market for £6.9 million (about $7.8 million), dates back to the 11th century and is a true architectural relic. On top of that, it offers up to 13,510 square feet of living space and nearly 40 acres of verdant land.

In existence since 1187, the striking Great Hall was originally used as a shelter for the abbots of Notley and local squires. Over the next 800 years or so, the palatial estate would be linked to the Magna Carta, Winston Churchill and the Dukes of Marlborough. Currently, it comprises 10 bedrooms, six full bathrooms, six reception rooms, a tennis court and a swimming pool, along with several outbuildings.

“Long Crendon Manor is a glorious medieval house, situated in one of the most beautiful spots of prime Buckinghamshire with views to the Chilterns and beyond,” Ed Sugden, director of Savills country department, said in a statement. “The manor’s stunning architecture is only matched by its intriguing history and enjoys beautifully crafted historic details throughout with the striking and impressive Great Hall dating from 1187 as its centerpiece.”

The Great Hall dates back to 1187. Savills

The Great Hall features stone-flagged flooring, soaring vaulted ceilings, a massive medieval fireplace and ornate oak trusses. Elsewhere, the drawing room sports a heavily beamed ceiling, oak wall panels and another large stone fireplace. A Minstrels’ Gallery was also added at one end of the hall. Outside, you’ll find a maze with a fountain at the center, as well as a croquet lawn, a gazebo, an enclosed vegetable garden, an orchard and four stables.

According to the listing, the estate was awarded to Sir Walter Giffard, who helped William the Conqueror defeat King Harold during the Battle of Hastings. A few years later, William Marshal, who would later be known as the Lord of the Manor of Long Crendon, acquired the property. He was one of the 25 barons that rebelled and forced King John to put his seal on the Magna Carta. The estate would see its first round of expansions in the 14th century with the addition of an east wing, and again in the 15th century when the west wing was added.

The estate was expanded on and restored by architect Philip Tilden. Savills

During the 19th century, Long Crendon Manor came under the stewardship of Lord Churchill, who regularly held his manor courts in the Great Hall. Before that, the estate was owned by the Dukes of Marlborough for three generations. Following World War II, the Manor changed hands yet again, falling into the lap of Colonel Barry, who tasked architect Philip Tilden with a massive modernization, resulting in the building we see today.

“The story goes that Winston Churchill, whose family had previously owned the property and was a frequent visitor, was so impressed with architect Philip Tilden’s 20th-century restoration that he commissioned him to restore his own home, Chartwell,” Sugden adds.

If it’s good enough for Churchill…

