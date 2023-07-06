This $8.5 Million Midcentury-Modern Mansion in New York Comes With Its Own Private Beach

The midcentury-modern vibes are strong at this waterfront Long Island retreat.

Located in the village of Cove Neck, the architectural abode looks like it’s come straight from the drawing board of Frank Lloyd Wright but was actually penned by late local architect John W. Stedman. Originally built in 1955, the sprawling pad sits on eight acres atop a cliff overlooking the Long Island Sound and a private beach. This is the first time in nearly half a century that the property has been listed and it’s asking $8.5 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Inside the light and airy kitchen. Aerial Media/ Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

The 6,000-square-foot home has a super unconventional shape, configured as three triangles connected by walkway ramps. Its first owners, Peter and Margaret Luce, commissioned the architect to create something akin to a ship, meaning you’ll find decks that jut out like the prow of a boat, along with plenty of built-in furnishings and skylights that are reminiscent of portholes. The Luces later sold the residence in 1978 to current owners Thomas and Linda Leon, though it’s being offered up by their son, Daniel.

In the years since it was constructed, minor renovations have been made to the kitchen and bathroom. The basement, which used to be an unground fallout shelter, has also been turned into a wine cellar. However, the six-bed, six-bath home is largely in its original state with slate flooring throughout, teak paneling on the walls, and ceilings clad in redwood. Divided into two wings, the sunken living room serves as the focal point, anchored by a massive brick fireplace and surrounded by vast expanses of glass.

The sunken living room has views of the Long Island Sound Aerial Media/ Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

“No matter how many times I would walk around that bend into the living room it always took my breath away,” Daniel told the WSJ, recalling what it was like growing up here. “It’s something I never get used to. It literally stops people in their tracks when they walk in.”

Oh yeah, did we mention one of those people just so happened to be the Piano Man (and friendly neighbor), Billy Joel? “Out of nowhere he drove up to the house with his band and his wife,” Daniel continued. “That was pretty incredible.” Incredible, indeed.

Kathryn Zoller of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

