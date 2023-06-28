Home of the Week: Inside a $23 Million Los Angeles Home Inspired by Ancient Norse Mythology

Most projects interior designer Jae Omar takes on have deeper meanings that go beyond aesthetics. For his latest project, Odin, in Los Angeles, he was inspired by ancient Norse mythology, and more specifically, the one-eyed god Odin.

Omar worked on the home with seller JVE Development, architect Eran Gispan, and landscape architect Fiore Landscape Design, with furnishings from Molteni&C and interior artwork and sculptures from Creative Art Partners and D2 Art. Omar approached the design of this spec house through the lens of Scandinavian design, and it’s his interpretation of a Scandinavian farmhouse. The design also reflects what Odin represents in Norse mythology, the god of poetry, wisdom, power, and strength.

One of Omar’s signature design elements is angled wooden room dividers that divide areas while diffusing light. Tyler Hogan

“Homosapiens have a unique ability to create myths,” Omar tells Robb Report. “Humans all over the world built these fabulous myths, and my projects have these sorts of philosophical underpinnings. Odin was known for his love of poetry and literature. On one hand, he is violent and tempestuous, and on the other, sensitive and delicate. That contrast is exactly what you find when you walk through the house. You find very bold, strong overtures with delicate details.”

The main living area with a stone fireplace. Tyler Hogan

Odin is listed for $22.9 million in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Encino. Sited on just under one acre of the land, there’s an 18,000-square-foot main residence with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, and a 600-square-foot guest house with one bedroom and one bathroom. In true Scandinavian style, the design is both warm and minimalist,and the property features materials like aromatic cedar, knotty oak, and rustic stones in what Omar calls a “textural symphony.”

Harmonious and inviting, Odin has soaring ceilings with Scandinavian-inspired woodwork and floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that allow plenty of natural light to flow through the open-concept living spaces. Near the entrance there’s a floating architectural staircase made from oak with glass railings. The home’s great hall, meanwhile, has nearly invisible glass walls that overlook the manicured backyard lawn, a stately imported stone fireplace, and an indoor-outdoor lounge area.

The textural kitchen. Tyler Hogan

There’s also a formal living room, dining room, library/office, theater, glass-enclosed wine cellar, and bowling alley. The gourmet chef’s kitchen features seamless cabinetry, a stone island, state-of-the-art appliances, and plenty of space to prepare food. The kitchen also overlooks the backyard through walls of glass. Even the chandeliers found in the dining room reflect Scandinavian culture and are replicas of antlers painted black.

“Odin’s mythical story is that of a warrior poet, a perfect balance between both purpose and beauty,” says Omar. “Translating that to the home, it was imperative that every space have a firm direction and function, while also allowing for the space’s unique aesthetics to provide sensory influence, placing more thought and insight into our conventional use of a home.”

The massive primary suite. Tyler Hogan

Functionality, simplicity, and craftsmanship are three key factors, which Omar achieved through clean lines, light-toned woods, stone surfaces, and natural light that dances off many of the surfaces. Omar’s dedication to his inspiration of Norse mythology continues in the most unexpected places, like the main house’s powder room. The sink is carved with a passage from a piece of poetry about Odin and the Vikings that Omar discovered during his research. There’s also no mirror, which was intentional as Omar hoped the clients would focus on the present moment and the passage instead. What’s more, the entire sculpture and art collection found within the home is rooted in mythology as well.

The Junior Olympic-sized pool with a sunken fire pit. Tyler Hogan

“It’s not just a staged collection; it’s something that has been really thoughtfully curated,” Omar says, adding that buyers can purchase the furniture and art with the home.

Outside the amenities continue with a Junior Olympic-sized pool, sunken fire pit with a 4,500-pound boulder, spa, a sports court, and outdoor lounge areas. There is also a tiered yard with a dedicated yoga and meditation area, a raised organic garden, and a play area. Just off the backyard is an indoor-outdoor wellness center with a covered fitness area for equipment, as well as a sauna, steam room, shower, a relaxation space, and outdoor plunge pools.

The two outdoor plunge pools. Tyler Hogan

Omar, who has always been interested in ancient mythology, also completed the home Onin, located across the street, which is a Japanese modern farmhouse inspired by peace, creativity, and craftsmanship of 14th-century Japan. Some of his signature design elements include angled wooden room dividers that divide areas while diffusing light, as well as skylights, meditative water features, and statement sinks.

Odin is listed with Sally Forster Jones of Compass and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman. If sold for asking, it would become the most expensive home ever sold in Encino.

