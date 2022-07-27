This Bonkers LA Manse Is Perched Over the Iconic Chateau Marmont. It Just Listed for $30 Million.

We wonder if anyone will write songs about this mansion on a hill.

A newly constructed residence carefully sited above the famed celeb hangout, Chateau Marmont, has just hit the market for $29.95 million. Listed by The Agency, the sleek, 13,578-square-foot California manse was designed by architect Roman James. It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and luxurious touches that try, but can’t quite compete with the views everywhere from Downtown Los Angeles to Century City.

“Roman James did a great job of pulling the expansive views into the home to create an intimate backdrop for moments alone or with guests,” Stefan Pommepuy of The Agency told The New York Post. “It’s sexy and cool, but still feels like a place to call home.”

The sophisticated abode takes full advantage of the warm weather and offers a rooftop deck with an infinity pool, spa, two fire pits and a built-in barbecue area. Inside, there are plenty of opportunities to take in the sights through a wall of Fleetwood glass doors on the main level. A spacious sitting area with a fireplace, dining area and an open-concept kitchen. This zone gives way to a double-height glass stairwell that leads upstairs to the primary bedroom. The retreat has its own private balcony and a spa-like bathroom clad in Antolini Panda Dalmata stone slabs.

But it’s the lower level that makes the home feel like the kind of place you’d rarely need to leave. It includes a game room, movie theater, wine cellar, bar and fitness studio. The latter is complete with a cold plunge pool, dry sauna and steam shower. For all the auto enthusiasts out there, there are also two garages: one fits five cars and another fits two. Now that’s something worth singing about.

Click here to see all the photos of this LA home above Chateau Marmont.