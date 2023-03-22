Home of the Week: Inside a $15 Million L.A. Home With a Hilltop Infinity Pool and an Aquarium Bar

It takes a lot to wow house hunters in Los Angeles, home to some of the world’s most expensive and ostentatious real estate with resort-like amenities and rare materials. Some may argue that the City of Angels is on par with Dubai for its over-the-top residential features—and this $15 million property at 9410 Sierra Mar Place certainly competes with some of the more extravagant homes in the area.

The property is located in the Bird Streets, an exclusive neighborhood perched above the Sunset Strip that is home to celebrities, entertainers, and billionaires for its exclusivity and proximity to major movie studios, nightclubs, and restaurants. Its hilltop location also means that each home has incredible views of the mountains, skyline, and canyons. Like most L.A. homes, this property is built for those who love to entertain. With just three bedrooms and five bathrooms, there’s a strong emphasis on the expansive living areas, with multiple living rooms, dining areas, and terraces. The home spans 7,217 square feet and has an open floor plan, plus walls of sliding glass doors and windows that welcome in plenty of natural light.

A view of the house from the backyard. Hunter Kerhart

“This home took nearly seven years to build,” says listing agent Rachael Pierce, who is co-listing the property with Ben Bacal, both of Revel Real Estate. “Boswell Construction, who normally only works on custom homes, worked on this spec home, which is why the quality of every aspect is out of this world. The doors alone are 500 pounds and shipped from Italy.”

The home’s magic starts before you walk in the front door. Designer Ameen Ayoub created a striking, multi-tiered exterior facade with a double-height entry that frames the floating staircase. Inside, the foyer leads to a large living space with calacatta porcelain floors that includes the living room, the dining area, and a custom kitchen, featuring walnut cabinetry and Miele appliances. This living space connects directly to the outdoor terrace through sliding glass doors that provide some of the best views the Hollywood Hills has to offer. Ayoub incorporated full walls of marble and granite and carefully curated blank wall space for art collectors, including within the study. Outside, the generously sized terrace is home to the manse’s large infinity pool that appears to float off the hillside. That pool also has an aquarium window, which can be viewed from the bar found on the property’s lower level.

The living room, kitchen, and dining area connects directly to one of the many terraces. Hunter Kerhart

A sculptural floating staircase leads to the second floor, which is where you’ll find the ultra-private primary bedroom, which is like its own home in itself. The moody suite has its own custom walnut walls, a floor-to-ceiling black stone fireplace, dual bathrooms, and a private, sun-drenched terrace with room for loungers that runs the length of the room. The closet is even more impressive, with designer-style, glass-enclosed cabinets and storage that wouldn’t look out of place in a high-end boutique. However, the property’s amenities are so good you may not want to stay in your room for long.

“So many spec homes are cold and look the same,” Pierce says. “This house has a different feel; it feels expensive from the minute you walk in. Everything is outsourced from Italy and all over the world. You’re getting the same amount of amenities that you’d find in a $40 million home.”

The subterranean garage.

On the lower level, which is also accessed via the floating staircase, you’ll find sprawling living space with a custom-built honeycomb quartz wine cellar, which cost nearly $250,000 to install. There’s a separate decoupled home theater with a state-of-the-art sound system and soundproof walls, as well as sumptuous seating. This floor also holds the hotel-style fitness area, with space for several pieces of equipment—and a sauna and a marble steam room for when you’re ready to wind down. The highlight of the home may be that rare aquarium bar, which has a window to the center of the infinity pool outside. You can also live out your 007 fantasies, thanks to the abode’s James Bond-esque subterranean garage; it can house several cars and comes outfitted with sensual overhead lighting and granite polished black tiling. And, though you really wouldn’t be lacking entertainment space, the garage could even be turned into an ideal party space for one of your upcoming extravaganzas.

Check out more photos of 9410 Sierra Mar Place below:

The primary bedroom. Hunter Kerhart

The exterior. Hunter Kerhart

The dining area. Hunter Kerhart

The custom walnut kitchen with a stone island and Miele cabinetry. Hunter Kerhart

The study. Hunter Kerhart

Views over L.A. Hunter Kerhart

The honeycomb quartz wine cellar, which cost nearly $250,000. Hunter Kerhart

The fitness room, sauna, and steam room. Hunter Kerhart

The decoupled home theater. Hunter Kerhart