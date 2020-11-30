Inside a $58 Million LA Mansion With a Lazy River That Overlooks the City

There are plenty of California mansions with infinity pools. Few, however, can boast one that incorporates a lazy river. It’s a distinction that belongs to one Los Angeles estate, though—an estate that’s just hit the market for $58 million.

The price tag isn’t just due to the resort-worthy amenity. The home itself was built by architect Paul McClean, a renowned designer who has worked with multiple celebrities and is known for designing open, light-filled residences that seamlessly incorporate pools and waterfalls. He constructed this particular manse for Bruno and Kyara Mascolo, the sellers, who made their fortune as the founders of Bed Head haircare products.

The home is 15,000 square feet; there are two separate guest villas as well on the property. The Mascolos very much made the property their own, adding bright, reflective tiles to the entryway and hanging Bruno Mascolo’s oil paintings along the foyer walls. A double staircase takes you up to the second floor, where a bridge overlooks the living spaces and leads to the primary bedroom suite.

And if you’re a collector of any kind, there’s plenty of space for your hard-won baubles here. One room is entirely dedicated to Kyara Mascolo’s music memorabilia, an extensive cache that includes a microphone used by The Who’s Richard Daltrey. Bruno Mascolo even used the office space as a private showroom for his Star Wars figurine collection, which includes favorites like Yoda and R2-D2.

The theatrics don’t end there, either. The Mascolos also put their signature style into the outdoor areas, incorporating a fountain programmed to music, designed by the same team who did the waterworks at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. The statues surrounding the lazy river are based on Marianela Nuñez and Thiago Soares, principal dancers of the Royal Ballet, of whom the Mascolos are fans.

So why are they parting with the place? According to The Wall Street Journal, their children are grown up, and now they feel the place is too big for them. It clearly has some potential as a family home, then—it’s also just a really sick party pad.

Check out more photos, below: