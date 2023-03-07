Forget a Home Theater. This Cannabis Entrepreneur’s $38 Million LA Manse Comes With a Dedicated Smoking Room. 

Cannabis mogul Ori Bytton is ready to puff, puff, pass his Bel-Air mansion to a new owner.

The founder and CEO of Natura Life Science has put his Los Angeles estate on the market for $38 million despite never having actually lived in the abode, The Wall Street Journal first reported. Bytton, who paid $1.7 million for the site back in 2014, hired award-winning architecture firm SAOTA to design the project alongside local developer David Maman. Construction on the 13,600-square-foot residence reportedly wrapped just a few weeks ago, however, Bytton and his family have since moved to Sacramento where Natura’s campus and growing facility are located.

Natura Life Science founder Ori Bytton has listed his Bel-Air mansion for $38 million Mike Kelley

Dieter Vander Velpen Architects handled the interiors which comprise six bedrooms and floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open up to a sprawling, ocean-facing terrace. Not to mention, there’s a sparkling pool, outdoor kitchen and hot tub just steps away. Although, you’ll find a bar, dining area and yet another jacuzzi up top on the roof deck. Internally, the studio relied heavily on natural materials to create a series of calming, contemporary living spaces. Think lots of warm-toned wood, white oak and neutral furnishings—and in the primary suite, an oversized soaking tub that was carved from a single chunk of silver travertine. Bytton told the WSJ it cost him over $160,000.

The home was designed by South Africa-based firm SAOTA Mike Kelley

Down below, the basement is entirely dedicated to entertainment. In terms of health and wellness offerings, there’s a cedar sauna, a gym and a steam and massage room clad in Patagonia Quartzite. If you’re in the mood to watch a movie, you can do so in the home theater with a glass of vino in hand courtesy of the wine cellar which is also nearby. Naturally, since Bytton is in the weed-selling business, he dropped roughly $100,000 on ventilation systems for a custom smoking room. Now that’s high style.

Tyrone McKillen of Official and Rayni and Branden Williams of the Beverly Hills Estates hold the listing together.

