Celebrate the PGA Championship at a Los Cabos Penthouse with a Rooftop Putting Green

Golf aficionados around the world will be tuning in August 9 through 12 for the PGA Championship held at the Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, where all eyes will be on Tiger Woods as he goes against defending champion Justin Thomas. For those not attending the tournament, the 9,000-square-foot, golf-infused penthouse at Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort in Los Cabos is the next best thing—and you can stay there long after the festivities have ended.

The three-bedroom penthouse features a putting green and cinema on the nearly 4,000-square-foot rooftop terrace—an ideal location for watching golf and getting in a little practice between commercial breaks. Resplendent with amenities, the terrace also has an infinity-edged jetted whirlpool, a fire pit, barbecue area, billiards, and a bar.

Immaculate views of the Sea of Cortez can be seen on both levels of the penthouse. Bright and airy, the indoor/outdoor property is a peaceful getaway festooned in hand-carved woodwork, pale cream flooring, and artisanal-forged bronze hardware. All showers and vanities dazzle with Italian Avorio onyx and Calacatta Bianco Spider marble. A main-level plunge pool and private elevator round out the residence’s in-house amenities, though activities at the nearby resort are plentiful.

Luxurious decadence is the pinnacle of Las Ventanas al Paraíso, where dining at such notable restaurants as La Cava for a romantic evening, Tequila & Ceviche Bar for a taste of local fair, or Arbol—the resort’s latest dining destination serving Asian cuisine mingled with Indian spices—should not be missed. A bountiful list of amenities ensures that whether in search of a casual morning spent at the spa or a day of adrenaline on an ATV, residents and guests will want for nothing. And, perhaps best of all, there’s also a chance for golfers to play a round on the resort’s outstanding courses designed by Jack Nicklaus, Robert Trent Jones II, and Tom Weiskopf.

The penthouse at Las Ventanas al Paraíso is listed for $7 million.