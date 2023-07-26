A 1920s Colonial Estate by Famed L.A. Architects Just Hit the Market for $6.8 Million

Before architects Sumner Spaulding and Walter Weber designed Santa Catalina Island’s storied Catalina Casino, they created this residential gem in Loz Feliz.

On the market for $6.8 million, the Colonial-style residence was built in 1928, the same year the design duo completed a separate project for silent film star Harold Lloyd. The actor’s 45,000-square-foot, 44-room mansion in Beverly Hills is better known as Greenacres and is listed as a California Historical Landmark. While the seven-bed, seven-bath pad being highlighted today is relatively smaller in size, it’s got just as much character within its walls.

A Loz Feliz residence built in 1928 by architects Spaulding and Weber just listed for $6.8 million Jo David Photography

Measuring 6,408 square feet, the spread sits on just about half an acre of land behind a set of gates. To enter the home, a sunken courtyard brimming with greenery opens to the main front hall. Once inside, you’ll find many of its original architectural details have been preserved including the plasterwork, crown moldings, hardwood floors, and built-ins. Most notably, the double staircases have remained intact, along with a dumb waiter. Though, the listing doesn’t mention if the latter still works.

The Colonial-style home features a primary suite with its own balcony Jo David Photography

Elsewhere, the first floor sports a light-filled living room with its own fireplace and original French doors that open to the backyard and frame the hilly views. This level also has a library, formal dining room, kitchen, and family room—all of which conveniently have outdoor access as well. Nearby, there’s a one-bedroom suite, however, all of the other sleeping quarters are located upstairs, connected by an expansive arched hallway. The primary suite obviously reigns supreme with an updated bathroom and private balcony that overlooks the city.

When you’re ready to step outside, you’ll be greeted by a large swimming pool, an alfresco kitchen, a partially covered dining patio, and a cozy fireplace. Just don’t forget to grab a bottle of your favorite vino from the temperature-controlled wine cellar in the basement.

Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Associates and Rick Yohon of Sotheby’s hold the listing together.

Click here to see all the photos of 3659 Shannon Road.