The 50-Acre Wyoming Ranch of a Late Real Estate Titan Hits the Market at $40 Million

A sprawling Wyoming guest ranch long owned by the late real estate mogul Gerald (Jerry) T. Halpin and his wife Helen just hit the market for the first time in over five decades. Nestled amid the foothills of the Gros Ventre Mountains, about 30 minutes from downtown Jackson, the entire spread is asking a substantial $40 million; and that includes 27 structures paired with a slew of recreational pursuits, plus the notoriety of having once served as a filming site for “Modern Family.”

“Lost Creek is an iconic Western retreat that has been providing memories for almost 100 years, and is fit for anyone looking to continue building more beautiful and timeless memories on this family compound or use it as a guest ranch,” says listing agent Latham Jenkins of Live Water Properties. “The setting, surrounded by protected federal lands with 180-degree views of the Teton Range in Grand Teton National Park to the west and Bridger-Teton National Forest to the east, creates an endless array of priceless experiences.”

Lost Creek Ranch is bordered by the Grand Teton National Park and Bridger-Teton National Forest. Latham Jenkins

The Halpins joined with partners Karl and Tina Weber to purchase the expansive property from San Francisco financier Albert Schwabacher back in the late 1960s, and then became sole owners in 1989. Through the years, the couple donated 50 of the site’s original 120 acres to the aforementioned park and placed another 20 acres under a conservation easement that prevents development, with the remaining 50 acres holding a main lodge and multiple rustic log cabins.

There’s also a spa with fitness facilities, along with pool, boat and well houses, a barn, large corral and access to outdoor activities ranging from horseback riding to scenic rafting trips down the Snake River. Upping the appeal, per the listing, is the opportunity to operate Lost Creek as a year-round guest ranch, expand existing buildings, and create additional homes and guest houses.

Recreational activities at the 50-acre ranch include horseback riding and scenic rafting trips down the Snake River.

Best known as the first real estate developer to build in Virginia’s Tysons Corner community, just outside of Washington, D.C., Jerry Halpin died in August 2017 at age 94. Helen, his wife of 67 years, passed away almost a year later in 2018. They are both buried on the ranch.

