Who Needs a Backyard? This $8 Million Hawaii Estate Sits Over an 18-Hole Championship Golf Course

What’s better than having a putting green on your property? Having Mauna Kea’s 5th fairway as your literal backyard.

Nestled within the Big Island’s Mauna Kea Resort, which was originally founded by Laurance S. Rockefeller in the ‘60s, there’s a six-bedroom residence for sale at $7.9 million that would be any golf lover’s paradise. The estate was designed by renowned local architect Hamlet Charles “Lucky” Bennett and sits at the end of a private cul de sac in the enclave’s Fairways North area. Best of all, there aren’t any homes obstructing commanding views of the Pacific Ocean or the Kohala Mountain. Just an occasional golf ball flying around.

A home on the 5th fairway of Hawaii ’s Mauna Kea Resort golf club just listed for $7.9 million Jonathan Davis/Spaces808

The 5,076-square-foot spread is named Lilio Lana I Ka Wai, which means “the home of the water lilies,” and if you catch a glimpse of either of the property’s two water features, you’ll see why. There’s also an additional 1,800 square feet of covered lanai space, so even if you’re not on the course, there’s still a good chance you’ll be spending most of your time outside. Internally, the recently renovated digs have all new floors, high-end appliances, and refinished woodwork. Updates have also been made to the window coverings, air conditioning, and sound systems.

The primary suite was gutted down to the studs, and included in the overhaul was swapping out all the doors, windows, bathroom fixtures, and cabinetry. Elsewhere, there are both formal and informal living rooms, and not just one but two kitchens. The dwelling is being offered fully furnished, so essentially all you need to bring are the keys and your golf clubs.

The residence was designed by local architect Lucky Bennett Jonathan Davis/Spaces808

Residents of the five-star community are able to apply for membership to The Club at Mauna Kea Resort’s amenity program, which includes use of any of the hotel’s restaurants, pools, beaches, and fitness centers, along with the private tennis club. But of course, the biggest selling point is being a mere cart ride away from two 18-hole championship golf courses.

Steve Hurwitz with Hawai’i Life holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of Lilio Lana I Ka Wai.