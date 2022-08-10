The 11th-Century English Manor That Starred in ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Just Listed for $7.2 Million

You can now live out your Jane Austen fantasies at this 11th-century English manor.

The country estate that appeared in the beloved 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice has just been brought to market by Woolley & Wallis for £6 million ($7.2 million). Formally known as Luckington Court, the Grade II listed Tudor-style home was famously where protagonist Elizabeth Bennet (Jennifer Ehle) and her family resided. Just don’t expect Mr. Darcy (Colin Firth) to come knocking.

The exemplary property comprises a main house with eight bedrooms, five additional cottages with their own gardens, a 17th-century dovecote and farming and equestrian facilities—all set against the pastoral landscape of the Cotswolds. The site in which Luckington Court was built, while recognizable to Janeites, holds more significance than just a filming location. It also has a royal connection as it was previously owned by King Harold II sometime before 1066—he was later killed in the Battle of Hastings.

The two-story primary residence has been sympathetically updated by its current owners, the Horn family, who have occupied the space since 1947. The present-day dwelling was first extended and remodeled in the 16th century and added onto once more in 1921. Throughout the years, the Horns have made some modernizations, however, Luckington Court still offers many of its original Tudor features.

The first floor houses all eight bedrooms—four of which have ensuite bathrooms. Elsewhere on the second level is an open-concept kitchen, grand reception hall and formal dining room. Throughout these elegant, well-appointed spaces are ornate woodwork, stone fireplaces and limestone flagged floors. The home also includes a drawing room, music room, study and cellar.

Equally as notable are the grounds—the heritage house’s surroundings hold just as much character. On site are a 400-year-old Lebanese Cedar tree, a rose garden with a Dolphin fountain, a wild meadow orchard and nearly 19 acres of grassland. If you prefer a less leisurely lifestyle, there’s also a croquet lawn and tennis court.

“Rarely does a property of this quality and in such a sought-after location come up for sale,” says Woolley & Wallis partner Richard Nocton in a statement. “Its excellent condition, additional accommodation and manageable land will provide the buyer with not only a desirable estate but a country lifestyle in a rural community and yet, close to the amenities of Cirencester, Bath, Bristol and easy connections to London.”

Click here to see all the photos of Luckington Court.