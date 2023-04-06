9 Luxe Homes With Over-The-Top Game Rooms, From Glow-In-The-Dark Casinos to Custom Bowling Alleys

Seeking a state-of-the-art fun zone? Turns out, they’re not just for kids! As homeowners search for properties with every amenity under one roof, from home spas to gallery-like car garages and even nightclubs and vodka tasting rooms (yes, really), game rooms feel like a fairly reasonable ask. However, homes around the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean are upping the ante when it comes to entertainment. These days, it’s apparently not uncommon to install full-blown arcade spaces with over two dozen games, bowling alleys with multiple lanes and its own branding, or glow-in-the-dark casinos with high-end slot machines and multi-seat roulette tables. Of course, it’s also about the design. Even if a game room doesn’t have a record-breaking number of games, many designers have opted to install aesthetically pleasing rooms, like a San Francisco home with an antique bar from a British pub, or a Montana game room with charming, mountain-style design. Take a look for yourself with these nine incredible home game rooms.

A Glow-in-the-Dark Casino in Reunion, Florida

The glow-in-the-dark casino. Calvin Schellbach with ListPix Studios

From the outside, this $5.175 million home looks contemporary and unassuming. Inside, however, it’s a fun-filled paradise, from the kids’ Jurassic Park-themed bedroom to pirate-themed bunk beds. The indoor game room brings this 11-bedroom home to the next level. There is a full casino-themed room with glow-in-the-dark colorful carpeting and cutting-edge slot machines that transport you directly to Sin City. Outside. It continues with an open-concept gaming area that has an eight-player roulette wheel, more slot machines, and a luxury home theater with popcorn snacks, and a bar.

An Antique Bar and Billiards Room in San Francisco, California

The antique bar was shipped from the U.K. Daniel Lunghi for Sotheby’s International Realty

Authentic antique bar from a British tavern? Check. British-themed art and a billiards table? Check and check. This $35 million San Francisco home, located on the famed Gold Coast of Pacific Heights, was designed top to bottom by world-renowned interior designer Ken Fulk. The theme throughout is tasteful maximalism, and each room boasts exuberant prints, color, and art. Hang in the chic library or take your skills to the billiards room, which (most importantly) has a handsome bar and wine cellar.

A Game Room Inside a Restored Barn in Malibu, California

The game room inside a restored barn. Simon Berlyn for Sotheby’s International Realty

Malibu’s rustic charm is embodied in this $8 million, 1.86-acre indoor-outdoor estate, which includes a four-bedroom main residence that is a smartly repurposed barn designed with reclaimed materials and built for entertaining. The main living space has a high, vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, a billiards table, bar, hanging chairs, and plenty of space to gather and play. Originally built in 1950, the home is ensconced by mature trees, climbing vines, and wild landscaping.

A Game Room With Golf Simulator in Punta Mita, Mexico

There’s an 18-foot shuffleboard table, poker tables, and a 45-person cinema. Casa Wikiruta

Casa Wikiruta, available for vacation rentals, is a resort within a resort. Located in Punta Mita, Mexico, the sprawling, 24,700-square-foot oceanfront estate has every amenity imaginable and overlooks the 17th hole of the Four Seasons Bahia course. There are seven spacious suites—including a primary bedroom with a chic chess set—and the palatial compound is connected via lush pathways and a main palapa and is fronted by an infinity-edge pool that nearly runs the length of the estate. By night, retreat to The Cava, which has a 45-foot cinema with seating for 24 guests; a game room with a golf simulator, life-size virtual games, and spectator booths; an 18-foot shuffleboard table; and poker tables. There is, of course, wine cellar, tequila bar, and Veuve Clicquot- and Johnnie Walker-themed powder rooms.

A Life-Size Bowling Alley in Park City, Utah

Monitor’s Rest has a media room, bowling alley , climbing wall, and more. Engel & Völkers Park City

Called Monitor’s Rest, this $50 million Park City, Utah home actually won Robb Report’s “Best Amenities” award in 2021. It’s on the market for $12 million more than it was two years ago and still offers some of the most outstanding amenities in the entire city. This ski-in/ski-out compound has 18,000 square feet of living space with an entertainment space that rivals resorts and entertainment facilities, with an indoor sports court, golf simulator, bowling alley, climbing wall, media room, and so much more. It’s designed for entertaining your friends and family—no matter what they’re interested in.

Another Bowling Alley in Southlake, Texas

An entire floor is dedicated to games. Costa Christ

For $18 million, this 31,000-square-foot Texas estate has a clean, modern design with architectural symmetry at every turn. Each room is flooded with natural light, has custom finishes, and has large open-concept living spaces. When it comes to fun, this residence absolutely delivers. The entertainment spaces include a one-lane bowling alley; indoor, glass-enclosed trampoline; game room; batting cage; a movie theater; and a full-size basketball court. There’s Air Hockey, arcade games, and TVs throughout the space. If that’s not enough, there are two heated salt water pools and hot tubs with a hidden slide, jumping rock, and diving board.

A Two-Level Arcade Room in Leverett, Massachusetts

There’s a two-level arcade and three-lane bowling alley. Surette Media Group

Who needs to visit an arcade when you have your own sprawling private arcade space within your house? Imagine the family reunions, birthday parties, or summer breaks spent at this $23 million Massachusetts residence, which has 16 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms across 120,000 square feet and eight total structures. It has a full-blown, loft-style arcade with over two dozen games, a billiards table, and a nearby three-lane bowling alley with vaulted ceilings. This 60-acre resort-like property also has a 50,000-square-foot spa, four tennis courts, a nine-hole golf course, two car barns, an indoor water park, pool, auditorium with a stage, and many guest homes.

A Soundproof Night Club and Bar in St. Barths

This Caribbean villa has a game room and nightclub Christie’s International Real Estate

You might not associate the Caribbean island of St. Barths with amenity-filled homes, especially when the island’s natural beauty, buzzy restaurants and beach clubs, and outdoor pursuits are such a draw for visitors. However, the $80 million Villa Neo is like a private hotel in and of itself. The 9,536-square-foot villa wouldn’t look out of place in Beverly Hills. The multi-level home, which overlooks Saint Jean, Eden Rock, and the ocean, was custom-built to perfection with natural finishes, meticulous craftsmanship, and high-end design. In addition to the six bedrooms, infinity pool, tropical gardens, office, and media lounge, there—uniquely—is a soundproof nightclub with a bar and game room for the ultimate entertainment space. There’s also a hammam with a steam room, gym, and bar.

Billiards, Ping Pong and Shuffleboard in Bearmouth, Montana

The Agency

After a day spent ATVing, hiking, fishing, or enjoying the ranch lifestyle at the $25 million Five Ranges Ranch in Bearmouth, Montana, take a load off in the rustic game room. This entertainment space is replete with a billiards table, ping pong table, shuffleboard, arcade games, chess sets, and other game boards for a relaxing, playful afternoon or night. The room is lined with rich wood, western art, and ranch-style design to give you a sense of place. The 4,800-acre ranch features mountains, wide valleys, epic wildlife, fly fishing, ATV trails, and multiple cabins for those who love to host.