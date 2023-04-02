7 Luxury Ranches Across the American West That Blend Breathtaking Nature With Ultimate Seclusion

If you’ve ever wanted to channel your inner cowboy, you can do so at one of these spectacular ranches across the U.S. While these properties offer a slew of outdoor recreation, such as fly-fishing, horseback riding, or hiking, some require more time and money than others—especially if they are working farms with livestock. No matter if you’re a lifelong rancher or once-a-year visitor, however, many of these existing ranches are in great hands.

Set among mountain backdrops, within miles of prairie or rolling verdant hills, these wide-open properties are not only stunningly beautiful but also are ideal for those who seek the ultimate private space to experience the great outdoors anyway they please. Plus, there’s a certain quietness—such a stark difference from the hustle and bustle of city life—that comes with these residences, allowing you to truly unwind. With so much land, these ranches are also great investments for generational family compounds and legacy estates that will endure for years to come. From California to New Mexico and Colorado to Texas, read on for seven luxury ranch properties in the U.S that are up for grabs now.

Diamond G Ranch was once owned by the Disney family. Hall and Hall

There are few more spectacular ranches in the country than Diamond G Ranch, which is listed for $61 million and was once owned by the Disney family. Located in in Dubois, Wyo., this wildlife ranch is home to wolverine, migratory elk, grizzly bears, antelope, bighorn sheep, moose, and other animals—the perfect place to pick up inspiration for an animated movie or two. The property sits on just over 5,000 deeded acres, which includes several lakes, creeks, hiking, riding trails, and mountains standing over 11,000 feet tall. There’s also a lodge and guest quarters, plus all the necessary facilities and structures to maintain horses and other livestock.

Dillon, Montana

Channel your inner cowboy at this 30,000-acre ranch. Hall and Hall

Once named “one of the best places to be a cowboy,” Horse Prairie Ranch in Dillon, Mont., certainly embodies that classic western ranch feel. On the more than 30,000 deeded acres, you’ll discover mountains; spacious land filled with Aspen-lined streams, lakes, and creeks; and horses, cattle and other wildlife. And to make it easier to get to and from your ranch, there’s an airplane landing strip to make travel a breeze. Listed for $15.9 million, the property also has a history that dates back to the 1800s and includes four homes, a lodge, and two cabins.

Conifer, Colorado

This is an ideal ranch for horse lovers. Sotheby’s International Realty

At $9.5 million, this Colorado ranch encompasses 50 acres of pristine, park-like land. Here, the focus is on the equestrian amenities, which includes a 36,000-square-foot equestrian center with eight stalls, eight outdoor runs, a 20,000-square-foot indoor arena and a tack room, among other amentities. Of course, there’s much more to do and see. There’s a large main house and guest cabins with a total of 11 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, with plenty of space to add on.

Rancho Santa Fe, California

This is an epic equestrian estate with a Santa Barbara-style home. Sotheby’s International Realty

Don’t be deterred by the price. At $98.5 million, this 77-acre estate is worth every penny. The property is home to multiple residences, including a 15,000-square-foot main home; two riding barns; riding arenas; verdant pastures; tree-line trails; a 15-acre bass-filled lake; and a tennis court, just to name a few highlights. From nearly every part of the property there are incredible views of the surrounding Southern California landscape, and the fantastic weather year-round can’t be beat. There are even amenities such as a bowling alley, a bar, and a gym.

Youngsville, New Mexico

River Ranch overlooks the Carson National Forest. Sotheby’s International Realty

Called the River Ranch, or Estancia Del Rio, this $10.5 million northern New Mexico property pairs elegant design with the great outdoors. This pristine property is set on 1,500 acres in a quiet ranching village and borders the Carson National Forest/Chama River Canyon Wilderness area for the ultimate seclusion in nature. The four-bedroom main house, built by notable Santa Fe builder John Wolf, is carefully constructed from local stone and wood with a contemporary design. There are also spectacular standalone casitas that overlook the nearby hills and valleys of the Piedra Lumbre land grant.

Hempstead, Texas

There’s 1,400 acres of unbridled nature. Sotheby’s International Realty

Everything’s bigger in Texas—including the $35 million Broad Oaks Ranch in Hempstead. It spans more than 1,400 acres and has 3.5 miles of Brazos River frontage, beaches, ponds, an eight-acre fishing lake, open pastures, forest, and residences. There’s a four-bedroom main house and three-bedroom guest house, plus a barndominium for events with a 10-car garage and six additional bedrooms. An eight-stall horse barn and a two-bedroom cabin around out the estate.

Cora, Wyoming

JFK frequented here and the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir wrote many songs at Bar Cross Ranch. Hall and Hall

It’s not everyday you find a for-sale $35 million Wyoming ranch once owned by American poet John Perry Barlow and frequented by JFK. In fact, Bob Weir from the Grateful Dead also wrote many of his songs on this very property. What makes it so inspiring? The 35,000-acre Bar Cross Ranch offers unparalleled beauty, framed by the peaks of the Wind River Mountain Range and filled with trickling creeks, lakes, ponds, and meadows.