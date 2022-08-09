Magic Johnson’s Former Bel-Air Mansion Hits the Market for 14.5 Million

Even though Magic Johnson moved out of this Bel-Air abode in the ‘90s, he made sure to leave some ultra-sporty touches behind.

A six-bedroom Moraga Estates mansion that once belonged to a Los Angeles Lakers legend has hit the market for $14.5 million. The 10,000-square-foot gated enclave is being listed by Compass agent Nancy Ellin, who also happens to be the seller. The property is decked out with six bedrooms, an indoor basketball court and even a locker room with walls that have been signed by prominent NBA players.

Ellin purchased the home back in 2004 and upgraded the original dwelling with an array of luxe finishes. “Following a complete renovation, it now has top-of-the-line appliances, marble, custom cabinets and Moroccan/Spanish design elements that were inspired from our travels,” Ellin tells Mansion Global. “It is a true entertainer’s haven and an incredibly special home.” The grounds, which include a swimming pool, built-in BBQ, fire pit and spacious brick patio, especially fit the bill.

The three-story residence has custom, wide wood plank flooring throughout and showcases a dramatic foyer with a grand staircase at the front. The first level opens to an elegant formal dining that offers custom built-ins and a silver leaf soffit ceiling. Just a step away is the sundrenched living area that transitions seamlessly into the family room complete with a wood-burning fireplace and a Moroccan-inspired seating rotunda. A custom chef’s kitchen is nearby, packed with marble countertops, an eat-in island and a butler’s pantry. A large breakfast area is surrounded by natural light with French doors on all sides with access to the backyard.

The expansive primary suite is located on the second floor and offers a seating area, fireplace and balcony. A contemporary, all-white master bath is outfitted with a steam shower and jacuzzi tub. On the third floor is a giant, fully loaded gym in addition to three children’s bedrooms and a guest bedroom and bath. As you may hav surmised, the indoor basketball court that was designed exclusively for Johnson. Though, if you prefer to be a spectator, you can watch your guests shoot their shot through a window in the game room.

