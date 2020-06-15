Home Tours: Inside a $42 Million Malibu Beach House that Looks Like a Mediterranean Resort

The phrase “Malibu beach house” conjures a certain kind of real estate enchantment. For many, it’s enough to own even a small one as a home away from home. This sprawling residence, however, doesn’t sacrifice square footage for location. At 13,500 square feet, it’s a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom oceanfront palace that you could comfortably live in year round—for $42 million.

Located on Broad Beach Road, a quiet street with similarly tony mansions, the home has access to 120 feet of Pacific Ocean frontage. It’s a neighborhood that’s become popular with celebrities, too. You’ll count Robert de Niro and Pierce Brosnan among your famous neighbors.

This particular address stands out from the contemporary Broad Beach pack, however, with its bright yellow Mediterranean-style facade and clay tile roof—a bit of Malibu’s historic flavor that makes it feel more like a resort on the Almafi Coast than a residence along the Pacific coast.

And you can tour the house yourself—in a recent episode of “Robb Report Home Tours,” listing agent Alessandro Corona of Douglas Elliman gave us an inside look.

One of the first things you’ll notice is the spectacular great room, which features a romantic wrap-around staircase with iron and gold-clad railings. The soaring ceilings are over nine feet tall and Venetian plaster adorns the walls throughout.

Upstairs, there is not one but two master suites—both afford gorgeous views of the nearby Pacific Ocean. Elsewhere, a home theater and a game room round out the palatial residence.

But, as would be expected of a beach house, what’s on the outside is just as important as the various amenities inside. The estate consists of just over an acre of land, and though you have plenty of ocean to swim in, there’s an expansive pool out front as well overlooking the shore, should you prefer the privacy of home.

The mansion’s courtyard garden is planted with herbs, fruit trees and flowers. It’s one of the property’s loveliest features.

And, should you choose to invite friends for the weekend, the home has two separate parking garages, limo bay included.

In other words, if you’re looking to escape to a tourist-free beach this summer and beyond, then look no further. Want to scope it a bit more? Check out more of the Broad Beach Road address, below: