House of Rock? This $4.3 Million Country House in Spain Lets You Live Inside a Luxe Cave

Sure, living in the Stone Age doesn’t sound super glamorous, but one finca in Mallorca is here to show you all the modern possibilities of cave life.

Located in the town of Felanitx on Spain’s Balearic Islands, a home that looks straight out of The Flintstones (if the Flintstones were Roys) just listed for €3.97 million ($4.3 million). The property itself dates back to the 14th century when it was originally embedded onto the side of a mountain. However, it’s since undergone an ultra-chic renovation.

The living room area showcases the cave’s wall. Savills

Spanning just over 9,000 square feet, the subterranean residence comprises five bedrooms—two of which are in the main house and the others are spread across three garden casitas. The latter have each been aptly named after the explorer’s ships: the Niña, Pinta, and Santa Maria. The current owners took hold of the place back in 2006 and made several swanky upgrades with the help of a local builder. They also tapped journalist-turned-plantsman Stephen Lacey to redesign the gardens, a project that took a whopping 18 months to complete. Today, the blooms are broken up into 10 different zones, all connected by the site’s natural rock formations.

The outdoor terrace carries the cave theme through. Savills

Inside, the digs take indoor/outdoor living to the next level. “I have never seen anything like it,” explains Stuart Jenkins of Balearic Properties, Savills’ associate on the island, speaking with Mansion Global. “Most of the cave walls are sealed and plastered, whilst keeping their incredible form. The main living room, however, is not lined and you really are in a cave. The air is cool and dry.”

Elsewhere, the palatial pad has a game room and an epic alfresco dining area that’s right at the mouth of the cave. You’ll also find two swimming pools, plus a Jacuzzi set that’s inside an old stone mine, making it feel like your own secret grotto. Of course, Felanitx is known for its wine so naturally, there is a working vineyard as well as facilities to produce your own vintages. See? Cave life doesn’t have to be prehistoric.

Alice Storrie at Savills has the listing.

