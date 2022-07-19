First Look at the Mandarin Oriental Residences, Barcelona’s $40 Million Penthouse

Mandarin Oriental is achieving several ‘firsts’ with its new Barcelona residences.

Not only is this the first-ever international standalone residential complex from Mandarin Oriental (typically the residences are connected to hotels), it is also Barcelona’s first branded residence. This $40 million penthouse is also the most expensive apartment in Barcelona’s history.

“The development is the only 20-story building in the city, and with the debut of the new Penthouse, we’re breaking barriers by bringing the most expensive residence to date onto the market,” says Adelina Wong Ettelson, global head of residences marketing for Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

Mandarin Oriental Residences, Barcelona, situated along the famed Passeig de Gràcia, is a 20-story building with 30 apartments and four penthouses. The Grand Penthouse, priced at €40 million (or $40.65 million USD), occupies the entire 20th floor and spans 6,851 square feet. The duplex residence can be customized to have just two or up to four bedrooms, which can be decided upon purchase to meet the buyer’s specific needs. The upper rooms are accessed via two separate staircases for the ultimate privacy. The open-plan penthouse has a wraparound, sea-facing terrace with exquisite views of Barcelona.

Before this development, penthouses were typically found on the seventh floor. The gorgeous double-height penthouse has massive floor-to-ceiling windows on all sides that allow you to take in views of the city from several angles. From the outside, it looks like a floating glass apartment perched high over the city.

“This is truly a unique property located in the heart of a historic city with uninterrupted views of Barcelona,” Wong Ettelson says. “An unrivaled location with world class design and services by Mandarin Oriental, world-renowned architect John Pawson created the design concept for the penthouses and Carlos Ferrater reimagined the building with thoughtful touches and elements to make it a home unlike any other in the city.”

Owners will have access to luxury amenities that Mandarin Oriental is revered for, but these amenities will be exclusively available to residents. The Lounge and Garden Level features a fitness center, wellness facilities, business rooms, a garden, and a swimming pool. With the Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona hotel just nearby, residents also have access to the six restaurants and bars, including the Michelin-starred Moments restaurant; the spa, with seven treatment rooms, and a steam room; and other bespoke experiences and concierge services Mandarin Oriental is so revered for.

However, with such comprehensive, hotel-like services and amenities at the residences, it’s possible you might not even have to leave. Residents have access to a 24-hour team, as well as daily housekeeping and other services.

With a prime location in the heart of the city, residents also have nearby access to luxury shopping, dozens of Michelin-starred restaurants, museums, galleries, and cultural attractions.