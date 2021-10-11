First Look: Mandarin Oriental’s First Standalone Residences Are Coming to Beverly Hills in 2022

The hotel branded-residences craze, which has by now taken over parts of New York and Florida, is making its way to Los Angeles. On the heels of the success of Pendry West Hollywood—which is run by Montage Hotels & Resorts—Mandarin Oriental is debuting its own set of homes. It’s a first for the brand, and represents its only standalone set of residences in the US.

Which means that while this is a Mandarin Oriental development, there’s no hotel to be found. In place of that experience, the development is bringing a slew of amenities to the table to keep the all-important branding alive. It’s bringing Daniel Boulud on board first and foremost, in a first for the West Coast; the Michelin-star chef will operate a rooftop and ground floor restaurant, as well as oversee room service offerings.

Since it’s in Beverly Hills, a place to put your car is important: The residences have a private porte-cochere and offers valet parking to guests. There are library and lounge spaces inside for meetings or dinners, but it’s the building’s rooftop amenities that appear to be the standout. Renderings depict an expansive pool that takes up much of the space, plus a wellness and fitness center and yoga spaces.

There are 54 residences altogether up for grabs; 1508 London did the interior design for each one. All of the homes will include outdoor spaces, and some will feature an indoor bonsai garden.

For those interested in snagging one of the residences in the new development, prices start at $3.6 million for a 1,200-square-foot apartment. If you’d rather splurge on a penthouse, those go for up to $40 million.

The development will open in mid-2022. If you’d rather opt for a different city, Mandarin Oriental is also opening residences in New York, Honolulu and Boca Raton.

Check out more photos of the Beverly Hills digs below: