Mandarin Oriental’s First 3 N.Y.C. Residences Officially Hit the Market

Mandarin Oriental’s swanky new residences on Fifth Avenue have been hotly anticipated, and the first of its listings are now here.

The wait is finally over for buyers interested in the hotel brand’s sole residential-only property on the East Coast. Developed in partnership with SHVO, the 29-story tower at 685 Fifth Avenue occupies the same space as the former Gucci headquarters. The New York City high-rise has 65 fully furnished, turnkey units—a few of which are officially up for grabs. Among the initial offerings are a $2.5 million suite, a $4.2 million one-bedroom apartment, and a $5.9 million two-bedroom condo. In addition, the building comprises three floors that are entirely dedicated to amenities.

Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue, launches its first-ever listings DBOX for SHVO

Naturally, the residences are uber-sophisticated inside and out. The interiors showcase white oak chevron flooring with bronze inlay, cove ceilings, and full-height French doors. The latter opens up your own private Julliette balcony. Even better, each of the units is also equipped with a curated accessory package from Georg Jensen, Wedgwood, and Frette. Plus, you’ll find custom closet systems by Molteni, Miele washer dryers, lighting from Tillotson Design Associates, and a Crestron automation system throughout the abode.

The chef’s kitchen, also custom designed by Molteni, is equally as impressive. Think polished marble countertops, a bronze mirror backsplash, and 22-karat galvanized champagne gold Dornbracht fixtures. Elsewhere, the bathroom goes above and beyond with radiant marble floors, oversized soaking tubs, a limestone steam shower, and custom cabinetry by Ellevi.

Each of the apartments has a Juliet balcony, a custom-designed kitchen, and high-end finishes DBOX for SHVO

Owners of the Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue, will also have full access to the tower’s concierge service and an array of amenities. Some of the notable perks include a rooftop pool and fitness center decked out with a spa, sauna, and yoga studio. Perhaps best of all, though, is Boulud Privé—a private dining service by Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud that will be offered exclusively to residents.

Click here to see all the photos of Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue.