Mandarin Oriental Residences Are Coming to Madrid in 2025

Branded residences are nothing new, but they’re certainly on the rise—and luxury hotel brand Mandarin Oriental is exponentially growing.

The Hong Kong-based hotel group is opening its fourth-ever standalone residential project, this time in Madrid. Not only is this the group’s first residential tower in Madrid, but it is the city’s first standalone branded residence. It will be located at the intersection of Hermosilla Street and Nuñez de Balboa Street in the city’s sought-after Salamanca neighborhood.

There will be just 30 total residences, and the building is slated to open in January 2025. It will be designed by renowned architectural firm Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos with interiors by AD 100 designer Belén Domecq and her Cosmic Studio.

Plans for the library, a shared amenity space. Grupo Cosmic

Spread over seven floors, the residences will feature two- and three-bedroom layouts and living spaces up to 3,046 square feet. All residences will have a private balcony and three parking spots, but just six spectacular units will have private pools. Like Mandarin Oriental’s luxury hotels, there will be resort-like amenities for residents including an indoor lap pool, residents lounge, fitness center, beauty salon, outdoor heated pool, spa treatment rooms, and landscaped gardens.

The project is in collaboration with Blasson, a Spanish development company, and marks the second time Mandarin Oriental has worked with the firm. Recently, Mandarin Oriental and Blasson signed on to develop the Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra in Mallorca.

Renderings of the exterior. weplan.global

“The standalone concept is a trend that has been successful for our brand, and we continue to see it grow in the global luxury real estate market overall,” said Adelina Wong Ettelson, global head of residences marketing at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. “What makes standalone branded residences so appealing to our buyers is that they offer homeowners ultimate privacy, hassle-free living, and the gracious and unique services of Mandarin Oriental.”

The indoor pool. Grupo Cosmic

Madrid is becoming a top European destination for U.S. travelers thanks to its influx of luxury hotels, culture, and booming art and design scene. In the last few years, Four Seasons, Rosewood, JW Marriott, Thompson, and the Edition have moved in or are reimagining its hotels for a new wave of well-heeled travelers. Mandarin Oriental also has a nearby hotel, which residents will surely get unique access to or various perks. It’s located in a Belle Époque palace in the famous Golden Triangle. The regal rooms are filled with antiques and have exceptional city views.